"Boss with a definition of captain's knock"- Twitter reacts as Jos Buttler's 131 lifts England from 14/3 to 315/6

Jos Buttler played a captain's knock of 131 runs in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League match against South Africa at the Diamond Oval on Wednesday, February 1. The England captain saved his team from an embarrassing situation, guiding them to a big score in the first innings.

South African captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and decided to field first in Kimberley. The decision seemed to be a masterstroke as Lungi Ngidi's triple strike reduced England to 14/3.

Jos Buttler then joined hands with Dawid Malan to rebuild the innings. Buttler top-scored with a 127-ball 131, with the help of six boundaries and seven sixes. Here's how fans on Twitter lauded him for his performance:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns England 14 for 3, in big big trouble and Captain Jos Buttler smashed a brilliant hundred. England 14 for 3, in big big trouble and Captain Jos Buttler smashed a brilliant hundred. https://t.co/yTBanW2WZ8

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Hundred by Jos Buttler - Jos The Boss is dominating. A fantastic century, captain's knock by Buttler. Hundred by Jos Buttler - Jos The Boss is dominating. A fantastic century, captain's knock by Buttler. https://t.co/uef8mdA7im

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh What an innings from captain Jos Buttler. At one point England was struggling as 14/3 and he came and scored a fine Hundred, scored 131(127) including 6 fours and 7 Sixes against South Africa.



Well played, Jos! What an innings from captain Jos Buttler. At one point England was struggling as 14/3 and he came and scored a fine Hundred, scored 131(127) including 6 fours and 7 Sixes against South Africa.Well played, Jos! https://t.co/bome9epznK

Khabis Insan @IamUmarJav What a Hundred from Jos Buttler. He is back to his best in ODIs What a Hundred from Jos Buttler. He is back to his best in ODIs ❤️ https://t.co/DkJM3lOb7p

Will Macpherson @willis_macp Jos Buttler's ODI record is filthy:



matches: 162

runs: 4,536

average: 41.6

strike-rate: 118.1

hundreds: 11



He has that record despite *never* batting above No4 in the format Jos Buttler's ODI record is filthy: matches: 162runs: 4,536average: 41.6strike-rate: 118.1 hundreds: 11He has that record despite *never* batting above No4 in the format

Arnav Singh @Arnavv43 Jos Buttler in ODIs



Smashed 150 off 77 v WI

Smashed 129 off 77 v NZ

Smashed 116 off 52 v PAK

Smashed 110 off 55 v PAK

Smashed 90 off 51 v PAK



Scored 121 v SL after ENG were 111-5

Scored 110 v AUS after ENG were 47-4

Scored 120 v SA after ENG were 14-3 Jos Buttler in ODIsSmashed 150 off 77 v WI Smashed 129 off 77 v NZSmashed 116 off 52 v PAKSmashed 110 off 55 v PAKSmashed 90 off 51 v PAKScored 121 v SL after ENG were 111-5Scored 110 v AUS after ENG were 47-4Scored 120 v SA after ENG were 14-3 https://t.co/wNNNVz4h6s

Jos Buttler smashed 6 fours and 7 sixes in his 131-run knock against South Africa

As mentioned ahead, Lungi Ngidi's three scalps in the powerplay reduced the visitors to 14/3. Jos Buttler, who came out to bat at No.5, arrived in the middle with opening batter Dawid Malan still there. The two batters shared a magnificent 232-run partnership for the fourth wicket to steady the ship for the reigning 50-over world champions.

Buttler aggregated 131 runs, whacking six fours and seven sixes. Meanwhile, Malan scored 118 runs from 114 balls before Sisanda Magala dismissed him. Malan's innings consisted of seven fours and six sixes.

Magala scalped Malan's wicket in the 41st over, and South Africa had an opportunity to make a comeback. However, a quickfire 23-ball 41 from Moeen Ali guided England past the 300-run mark. Ali hit two fours and four sixes while batting at a strike rate of 178.

Lungi Ngidi picked up his fourth wicket by rattling Ali's stumps in the 47th over. Marco Jansen sent Buttler and Sam Curran back into the dressing room in the next over.

England were 315/6 when Buttler lost his wicket. Adil Rashid's five-ball 11* helped the visiting side finish at 346/7 in 50 overs.

It will be interesting to see if South Africa can chase the 347-run target. You can follow the live scorecard here.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Poll : 0 votes