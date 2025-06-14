“Both of them were adamant” - South Africa coach’s massive statement on Temba Bavuma’s injury during SA vs AUS 2025 WTC final

South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince hailed the resolve of Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram amid the injury to the skipper on Day 3 of the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia. Bavuma injured his hamstring while running between the wickets, but decided to stay at the crease, with the fourth innings run chase delicately placed at Lord's.

Chasing 282 for a historic win, South Africa were buoyed by Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder's partnership for the second wicket, rife with intent. The Proteas made the most of good batting conditions to mount pressure on the Australian bowling unit.

Mitchell Starc delivered the much-needed breakthrough for the defending champions by dismissing Mulder in the 18th over. When Bavuma stepped out to the crease, the team still needed over 200 runs to win, a sizeable task despite the improvement in conditions. The skipper got a second life after Steve Smith dropped him in the slips off Starc's bowling, and went on to capitalise on the reprieve.

Trending

However, Bavuma struggled with his hamstring shortly after. The physios tended to the injury as he decided to stay at the crease and fight his way out in the third session. The pair of Bavuma and Markram survived the remainder of the day's play, protecting their wicket while also getting runs in the process.

Ashwell Prince revealed that both Bavuma and Markram dismissed the idea of the skipper returning to the dressing room due to the injury.

""We had to make a big call whether he continues to bat and how it will affect his strokeplay, how that might affect Aiden's rhythm. f twos are being turned into one [or] they can't run the twos or the threes. Both of them were adamant that Temba was going to continue. He wanted to continue," Prince said in a press conference after Stumps on Day 3 (via ESPN Cricinfo).

"Aiden was adamant that the partnership is the key. Obviously, had [Tristan] Stubbs gone in, we would have still had Temba's wicket intact, but you start a new partnership. They were feeling pretty good and they wanted to continue. Aiden was well aware that he'll have to curb his intensity just in terms of running between the wickets to allow Temba to ease his way through it," he added.

South Africa were placed at 213-2 at the end of Day 3, only 69 runs away from winning the World Test Championship (WTC) and ending their ICC silverware drought. Markram is unbeaten on 102, playing a knock for the ages, while Bavuma has also played his part exceedingly well. The skipper is unbeaten on 65 off 121 balls in the fourth innings.

"Temba is tough" - Ashwell Prince hails Bavuma's grit ahead of Day 4 of 2025 WTC Final

South Africa were placed at 90-2 after 22 overs when Bavuma showed initial signs of discomfort with his hamstring. Exposing the middle-order at that stage in the run chase when the Australian bowlers were looking for something to go their way would have proved to be risky.

However, Bavuma's decision to stay on proved to be the right call as he was able to keep the opposition bowlers at bay. The Men in Yellow looked a deflated outfit as they struggled to break through the pairing for their third wicket.

"Temba is tough. Aiden has great respect for Temba. In fact, I think this team's greatest strength is the unity that they have in this camp… they are well aware that South Africa have had much greater individual players, but they've got something special going on in that dressing room, and that sort of helps them to drag each other along," Prince said.

The Proteas skipper will be on the lookout to stay till the end to take his side home and complete the historic triumph. They are in the driver's seat as they have eight wickets in hand, and with the target well in sight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️