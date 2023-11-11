"Both chase and choke have 5 letters" - Aakash Chopra on South Africa's chasing issues in 2023 World Cup, including win vs Afghanistan

Aakash Chopra has highlighted South Africa's chasing issues in the 2023 World Cup after they made heavy weather of a modest target in their final league game against Afghanistan on Friday.

After losing the toss, the Proteas bundled out the Afghans for 244 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Temba Bavuma and Co. then chased down the target with five wickets and 15 deliveries to spare to register their seventh win in nine games.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra suggested that South Africa have a habit of struggling in run chases (0:01)

"What happens to South Africa in a run chase? Both chase and choke have five letters. I am not at all saying that someone is choking or they are choking while chasing, but they are having difficulties, for sure."

The former India opener reckons every South African player would have had his heart in his mouth whenever they have chased

"You lost one match to the Netherlands, and India completely destroyed you. You have won two matches, and both reminded you of Ravi bhai (Shastri). I am not joking. It's true."

South Africa lost to the Netherlands and India by 38 and 243 runs respectively. While they eked out a one-wicket win against Pakistan, they were reduced to 182-5 against Afghanistan before an unbroken 65-run sixth-wicket partnership took them over the line.

"Apart from captaincy, he hasn't done anything very good in this tournament" - Aakash Chopra on Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma has a top score of 35 in seven innings in the 2023 World Cup. (P/C: AP)

Reflecting on South Africa's chase against Afghanistan, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Temba Bavuma continued his lean run in the tournament (2:10):

"When South Africa got to bat, Quinton de Kock got out against off-spin, although he scored 40-odd runs before getting out. Temba Bavuma was struggling, running between the wickets and all. Apart from captaincy, he hasn't done anything very good in this tournament."

However, Chopra praised Rassie van der Dussen and Andile Phehlukwayo for taking South Africa to a win after they were in a troublesome situation:

"Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen also got. Rassie van der Dussen stayed till the end and because of him you won this match. He found Andile Phehlukwayo along with him in the end but the truth is that it reminded you of Ravi bhai. You know what I am saying."

Van der Dussen scored an unbeaten 76 off 95 studded with six fours and a maximum. Phehlukwayo, meanwhile, smashed an unbeaten 37-ball 39 with one four and three sixes to take the team home.

Poll : Should Australia opt to bat first if they win the toss against South Africa? Yes No 0 votes