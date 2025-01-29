“Both have not done anything in three matches” - Former Pakistan cricketer’s huge claim on two star batters after IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has taken a dig at India batter Sanju Samson and England batter Phil Salt after the third T20I between the two teams on Tuesday, January 28. England won by 26 runs to stay alive in the five-match series, with India leading 2-1.

Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Basit Ali,' the 54-year-old sarcastically said Samson and Salt are competing with each other on who will score less. Ali claimed that neither of the star batters had lived up to the expectations in the ongoing series.

"India won the toss the third time and Shami played today. But Sanju and SKY did not score runs. There is a match going on between Salt and Sanju. Both have not done anything in three matches," Basit Ali said (0:53).

Samson has scored just 34 runs from three games at an average of 11.33 and a strike rate of 103.03, with a top score of 26. On the other hand, Salt's numbers are worse. The English batter has managed a mere nine runs from three T20Is at an average of 3.00, a strike rate of 69.23, and a best score of five.

Basit Ali pointed out that India did not get off to a flying start in their 172-run chase in the third match and that Adil Rashid's brilliant bowling held them back later on. He praised England's bowlers for bringing life back into the series with a win in the third T20I.

"India did not get a flying start which was expected. And later Adil bowled top-class. Today England's bowlers ticked all boxes. From India's Bishnoi did not tick the box. Livingstone and Duckett ticked the boxes in batting for England. For India, only Pandya scored but the match had gone away. India did not get a boundary between the 7th to 14th over, that took the average also high. England have brought life back to this series by defeating India," he added. (6:42)

Basit Ali lauds both captains after India vs England 3rd T20I

Basit Ali praised captains from both sides after the third T20I between India and England. Although India lost the game, he was impressed by Suryakumar Yadav's tactics on the field.

"Captaincy was good from both sides. There was one over left of Axar Patel and I thought he would bowl it but Pandya came in and got the wicket of Livingstone. That decision was good," he said in the same video. (8:10)

The former cricketer also heaped praise on England captain Jos Buttler, crediting him for his bowling changes which did not allow India to chase down the target.

"Buttler captained well and England are improving day by day. It looked like India would chase this down given how their batting line-up is. But credit goes to Buttler and company. He captained well. His bowling changes were top-class," he added.

