Both teams get standing ovation in Long Room after England beat India in thrilling ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test at Lord’s [Watch]

England defeated India by 22 runs in the third Test at Lord's on Monday, July 14. Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir claimed the last wicket of Mohammed Siraj for four runs to break Indian hearts and send the English side and the crowd into jubilation. It also meant the hosts took a 2-1 lead in the series, with two more matches to go.

Ad

Both India's batters and the England side were given a standing ovation as they went past the Long Room and into their respective dressing rooms.

Watch the video of the reaction here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 61 off 181 balls. He put on significant stands of 30, 35, and 23 runs with Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, and Siraj, respectively.

It was his second half-century of the match. He had made 72 runs in the first innings to play an important role in helping the tourists level England's first innings score of 387.

Ravindra Jadeja left stranded on 61 as India lose Lord's Test by 22 runs

India began the day on the score of 58/4, needing 135 runs for victory. They could not find any momentum in their innings as England combined excellent discipline with lethal accuracy to peg the visitors back with regular wickets.

Ad

At 82/7, the tourists had good reason to think that the game was out of their grasp. However, Ravindra Jadeja mustered up all of his focus, technique, and tenacity to rally the lower-order around him.

The all-rounder put on a combined 88 runs with the last three wickets to keep India in the game right till the very end. However, it was not to be for him as England managed to take the three remaining wickets at the fag end of the day. He was left stranded on 61, as the visitors now head to Old Trafford with a 1-2 deficit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news