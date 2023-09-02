"Both Virat and Rohit were crucial wickets" - Shaheen Afridi on dismissing the star Indian batters in the IND-PAK Asia Cup clash

Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi expressed his satisfaction with dismissing the two Indian stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, in the Asia Cup clash in Pallekele on September 2.

Following a sedate start, the 23-year-old produced a magical delivery that nipped back from good length to castle the Indian skipper. It was the second time Shaheen dismissed the Indian skipper, with the other instance being the T20 World Cup fixture in 2021.

In his very next over, the left-arm seamer picked up the prized scalp of Kohli, with the batter chopping the ball onto his stumps.

Speaking of the dismissals during the mid-innings break, Shaheen Afridi felt while both wickets were crucial, he enjoyed the Rohit wicket more.

"That was our plan with the new ball," Shaheen said. "I think both (Virat and Rohit) were crucial wickets, every batter is the same for me. But I think I liked Rohit's wicket better."

"The plans by our fast bowlers worked. Naseem is bowling at 150 kph, really happy with that, he's really fast. The new ball might swing and seam, nothing much after that. It will be easier to score runs once the ball gets old," he added.

It was also the second time Shaheen Afridi knocked over Virat Kohli in his international career, further highlighting the duo's issues against left-arm pacers.

The 23-year-old was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/35 in his 10 overs.

Team India recovered from the early setbacks to post a competitive total before the game was called off

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya resurrected the Indian innings.

Team India were rocked early and found themselves at 27/2 in the seventh over with the dismissals of their veteran duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Things worsened further when Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill followed suit to leave India reeling at 66/4 inside the first 15 overs. With the innings falling apart, wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan and all-rounder Hardik Pandya stitched together a brilliant 138-run partnership of 140 balls.

Both batters were especially severe on the Pakistan spinners and propelled the Men in Blue to over 200 by the 38th over.

However, just as it looked like the innings would head into fifth gear, Team India suffered a lower-order collapse to lose their final six wickets for 62 runs to be bowled out for 266 in the 49th over.

The Pakistan pacers each had memorable outings, with Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah adding three wickets, completing Shaheen Afridi's four-wicket haul to restrict India to a chasable total.

Unfortunately, with a delicious run-chase on offer, the heavens opened up, preventing the start of Pakistan's run-chase. The showers remained persistent, leading to the game being eventually called off, with both teams sharing a point each.

India will take on Nepal in a must-win encounter at the same venue on Monday, September 4.