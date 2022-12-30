"Bounce back Rishabh" - Ravichandran Ashwin-lead cricket fraternity wish speedy recovery to Rishabh Pant

The cricketing world came together on Twitter to show their support for Rishabh Pant after the Indian player met with an accident.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant met with a horrific car accident while traveling from Delhi and Roorkee in the early hours of Friday, December 30. As per reports, his car collided with the divider on NH-58 in the Manglaur Police Station area near Roorkee. The cricketer has been admitted to a hospital in Dehradun.

Pant was alone in his car when he met with the accident. He sustained grievous injuries to his forehead, back, and leg. According to pictures from the site, the vehicle was seen in a badly burnt condition.

The cricket fraternity in India and abroad wished a speedy recovery to Rishabh Pant, who was scheduled to play the four-match Test series against Australia in February-March 2023. Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Ashwin 🇮🇳 @ashwinravi99 #GetWellSoon Bounce back Rishabh, let’s all pray for his strong recovery Bounce back Rishabh, let’s all pray for his strong recovery🙏 #GetWellSoon

Ricky Ponting AO @RickyPonting Thinking of @RishabhPant17 . Hope you're on the mend and back on your feet soon Thinking of @RishabhPant17. Hope you're on the mend and back on your feet soon 🙏

Saeed Anwar @ImSaeedAnwar

#RishabhPant Just broke the news about Rishabh Pant he suffered in a car accident, My deepest commiseration with him. Hop, he will be fine. He is a terrific young cricketer. Just broke the news about Rishabh Pant he suffered in a car accident, My deepest commiseration with him. Hop, he will be fine. He is a terrific young cricketer.#RishabhPant

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ. Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ.

Litton Das @LittonOfficial @RishabhPant17 Thoughts and prayers with Rishabh Pant. Get well soon brother Thoughts and prayers with Rishabh Pant. Get well soon brother 🙏🙏 @RishabhPant17

Abhinav Mukund @mukundabhinav Really hope Rishabh Pant is ok. The car looks absolutely quashed. Horrific to see even. Really hope Rishabh Pant is ok. The car looks absolutely quashed. Horrific to see even.

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina Wish you a speedy recovery brother @RishabhPant17 .. Our prayers are with you and your family. God Bless Wish you a speedy recovery brother @RishabhPant17 .. Our prayers are with you and your family. God Bless 🙏

Mohammed Azharuddin @azharflicks



#RishabhPant Praying for Rishabh Pants speedy recovery. Relieved to hear that he is safe and stable. Praying for Rishabh Pants speedy recovery. Relieved to hear that he is safe and stable. #RishabhPant

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa Thoughts and prayers with @RishabhPant17 … praying that it’s nothing serious and he recovers well!! Stay positive champ!! Thoughts and prayers with @RishabhPant17 … praying that it’s nothing serious and he recovers well!! Stay positive champ!!

Gautam Gambhir @GautamGambhir Wishing a very speedy & full recovery to Rishabh! Take care @RishabhPant17 Wishing a very speedy & full recovery to Rishabh! Take care @RishabhPant17

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi Jald swasth ho jaao. Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi Jald swasth ho jaao.

The star cricketer was last seen celebrating Christmas with former India captain MS Dhoni in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has extended his full support to Pant. As per the CMO statement:

"Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed officials to ensure all possible arrangements for the treatment of the injured cricketer Rishabh Pant and to provide an air ambulance if required."

Rishabh Pant helped India beat Bangladesh 2-0 in the Test series

Pant’s 93 in the first innings of the second Test against Bangladesh helped India win the game by three wickets and clinch the Test series 2-0. He also played a vital 46 runs knock in the first Test, which India won by 188 runs.

The left-hander was dropped from the India squad for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka. He was due to head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for strength and conditioning before the Test series against Australia in February and March.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The first X-rays of Pant suggest there is no fracture and no burns on body. (Source - Espn Cricinfo) The first X-rays of Pant suggest there is no fracture and no burns on body. (Source - Espn Cricinfo)

So far, Pant has represented Team India in 33 Tests, scoring 2271 runs, including five tons. He has also taken 119 catches and inflicted 14 stumpings.

In ODIs, the southpaw has scored 865 runs in 30 games, including five fifties and a century. He has also amassed 987 runs in 66 T20Is, which includes three half-centuries.

Poll : 0 votes