Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes Hardik Pandya has strengthened their bowling attack by several notches amid their Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan in Dubai. Chopra reckons that the star all-rounder's spell against the arch-rivals has been quite crucial and brought their side back into the contest after Pakistan made a decent start.

Mohammad Rizwan won an important toss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and opted to bat first. Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq, who replaced the injured Fakhar Zaman at the top, hit a few boundaries before Pandya dismissed the former for 23.

Moments later, Imam went for a suicidal run-out as Axar Patel caught him short at the non-striker's end for 10 off only 26 deliveries. At the time of writing this, the Baroda-born all-rounder had outstanding figures of 6-0-18-1.

Taking to X, Aakash Chopra wrote:

"Hardik has bowled a very important spell…India’s bowling was looking a little flat to begin with. Brought the team back into the contest nicely."

Hardik Pandya bowled only four overs in the previous game against Bangladesh and gave away only 20 runs. The Men in Blue notably felt Pandya's absence during the 2023 ODI World Cup as he sustained an ankle injury during the match against Bangladesh and missed the business end of the tournament.

Team India likely assured of semi-final spot if they beat Pakistan in Dubai

Team India. (Image Credits: Getty)

Rohit Sharma and company are likely to be assured of a place in the semi-finals should they beat the Men in Green. Pakistan, meanwhile, are in a must-win territory, especially after losing to New Zealand by 60 runs at the National Stadium in Karachi. A defeat in Dubai is likely to end their hope of defending their title successfully.

The Asian Giants were also the finalists of the 2017 edition, with Pakistan emerging victorious by a staggering 180 runs over the Men in Blue at The Oval in London.

