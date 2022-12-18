Bowlers complete formalities on Day 5 as India register 188-run win over Bangladesh to go 1-0 up in the series

India beat Bangladesh by 188 runs in the first Test in Chattogram on Sunday, December 18, to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Chasing 513, Bangladesh began Day 5 needing 241 runs with only four wickets in hand. Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Axar Patel combined to complete the formalities as the hosts were bowled out for 324 within the first hour of play on Sunday.

The visitors struck early on Day 5, with Mohammed Siraj sending back Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 13. The batter attempted to drive a length ball outside off, but only ended up chipping a simple catch to backward point.

At the other end, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan decided to go down fighting and continued attacking. He brought up his fifty by dancing down the track to Axar and lofting him over long-on. Shakib went after Siraj as well, smacking him for six and four off consecutive deliveries.

A few more big hits followed before Kuldeep knocked him over for 84 off 108 balls. The left-handed batter looked to sweep a length delivery, but failed to make contact and was bowled.

BCCI @BCCI



Mehidy Hasan Miraz departs.



need 3 wickets to win.



Live - #BANvIND Siraj picks up the first wicket on Day 5.Mehidy Hasan Miraz departs. #TeamIndia need 3 wickets to win.Live - bit.ly/BANvIND-1STTEST Siraj picks up the first wicket on Day 5.Mehidy Hasan Miraz departs.#TeamIndia need 3 wickets to win.Live - bit.ly/BANvIND-1STTEST #BANvIND https://t.co/aSeGjLAku0

The end came swiftly after Shakib’s exit. Ebadot Hossain (0) flicked Kuldeep straight to Shreyas Iyer at short leg. Axar then cleaned up Taijul Islam (four) with a length ball that turned in to hit the off-stump. He finished with a four-fer, playing a key role in India’s victory after managing just one wicket in the first innings.

A dominant performance by Team India against Bangladesh

After winning the toss and batting first, India found themselves in early trouble at 48/3. However, Cheteshwar Pujara (90), Shreyas Iyer (86), Ravichandran Ashwin (58), and Kuldeep (40) lifted India to 404.

Kuldeep then claimed a five-fer on his Test comeback, while Siraj picked up three as Bangladesh folded up for 150 in their first innings. Not wanting to enforce the follow on, India scored 258/2 in their second innings, with tons for Pujara (his first in Tests since January 2019) and Shubman Gill.

BCCI @BCCI



put on an impressive show to win the first



Scorecard bit.ly/BANvIND-1STTEST WHAT. A. WIN! #TeamIndia put on an impressive show to win the first #BANvIND Test by 188 runsScorecard WHAT. A. WIN! 👏👏#TeamIndia put on an impressive show to win the first #BANvIND Test by 188 runs 🙌🙌Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/BANvIND-1STTEST https://t.co/Xw9jFgtsnm

Set to chase an improbable 513, the hosts fought hard as debutant Zakir Hasan scored 100, while skipper Shakib (84) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (67) contributed defiant half-centuries. However, Axar (4/77) and Kuldeep (3/73) starred in India’s impressive win.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test on Day 3. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest cricket news.

Poll : 0 votes