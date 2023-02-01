Bowlers dominate after Shubman Gill ton as Team India thump New Zealand by 168 runs in decider 

In-form batter Shubman Gill (126* off 63) hammered his maiden T20I ton while Team India’s bowlers came up with a clinical all-round effort as the hosts defeated New Zealand by a mammoth 168 runs in the decider on Wednesday, February 1. The margin of victory is the highest in a T20I match between two Full Member teams and also India's biggest in the format (by margin of runs).

After India won the toss and opted to take first strike on a batting beauty at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gill carried on his great run with the willow, clobbering 12 fours and seven sixes. Rahul Tripathi (44 off 22) and skipper Hardik Pandya (30 off 17) chipped in with handy contributions as the Men in Blue posted 234/4 in their 20 overs.

In the chase, skipper Pandya claimed 4/16, while Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik helped themselves to two wickets each as New Zealand succumbed to 66 in 12.1 overs.

Batting first, India got off to another disappointing start as Michael Bracewell trapped Ishan Kishan (1) lbw in the second over with one that skidded on. Gill and Tripathi, however, featured in a dominating second-wicket stand of 80 to build a solid launch pad for the Men in Blue. Gill whacked Blair Tickner for three fours in the fifth over, while Tripathi hammered Lockie Ferguson for four and six in the next as India reached 58/1 at the end of the powerplay.

Tripathi looked good for a big score but fell to Ish Sodhi immediately after clubbing him for a six. The dangerous batter pulled the Kiwi leggie to deep square leg. Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 24 off 13. He perished to Tickner, mistiming the pacer to mid-on. Skipper Pandya came in and added 103 for the fourth wicket with Gill, the latter being the dominant partner.

Gill, who was batting on 67 off 44 balls with five overs to go, went absolutely ballistic towards the end of the innings. Four and sixes flew off his bat even as he enjoyed some luck, with a couple of chances going down.

BCCI @BCCI



is dealing in sixes



#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia Into the night sky & out of the park @ShubmanGill is dealing in sixes Into the night sky & out of the park 🔥🔥@ShubmanGill is dealing in sixes 💥#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia https://t.co/OuMivnJXRw

The young opener brought up his maiden T20I hundred in style, smacking Ferguson for a four over wide mid-off. Two sixes followed in the over, with a dropped catch in between as New Zealand completely lost the plot. The 20th over, bowled by Daryl Mitchell, went for only six runs, but Team India finished with a formidable total.

New Zealand crumble in big chase against India

Chasing 235, New Zealand were never in the hunt. A brilliant flying catch at slip by Suryakumar sent back Finn Allen (3) off Pandya’s bowling in the first over. SKY repeated the spectacle a couple of overs later off the same bowler to send Glenn Phillips (2) on his way.

At the other end, Arshdeep Singh had already seen off Devon Conway (1) and Mark Chapman (2). Conway chipped a simple catch to mid-off, while Chapman was caught behind by one that seamed away.

New Zealand had crumbled to 7/4 inside three overs and there was no way back for the visitors. There were no fireworks from Bracewell (8), who was knocked over by Umran Malik’s pace. Pandya and Shivam Mavi scythed through the lower-order before Umran returned to end Mitchell’s (35) resistance with a short ball.

BCCI @BCCI



Congratulations to



#INDvNZ | @mastercardindia 𝐀 𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫Congratulations to #TeamIndia who register their biggest T20I victory by margin of runs 𝐀 𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 😃Congratulations to #TeamIndia who register their biggest T20I victory by margin of runs 👏👏#INDvNZ | @mastercardindia https://t.co/mhMvpurJYk

The margin of victory, 168 runs, was a fair reflection of how the decider panned out as Team India prevailed in yet another must-win clash in a bilateral series.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Poll : 0 votes