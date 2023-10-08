Bowlers shine as India restrict Australia to 199 in 2023 World Cup match in Chennai

Ravindra Jadeja (3/28), Jasprit Bumrah (2/35), and Kuldeep Yadav (2/42) came up with impressive bowling efforts as India bowled out Australia to 199 in 49.3 overs in the 2023 World Cup match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Australia got off to a poor start as Mitchell Marsh was dismissed by Bumrah for a duck. The Aussie opener had a tentative poke at a delivery outside off and got an edge, which was gobbled by a diving Virat Kohli at slip.

The experienced duo of Steve Smith and David Warner steadied the ship for Australia, adding 69 for the second wicket. Both batters scored at a steady pace, rotating the strike while finding the odd boundary. The duo combined to take three fours off the seventh over bowled by Hardik Pandya, which went for 13.

Just when Warner seemed to be setting himself up for a big knock, he fell to Kuldeep for 41 off 52 balls. The Aussie left-hander tried to slash one past the bowler but only managed to give a return catch, which was gleefully accepted by Kuldeep.

Smith also failed to convert his start into a big knock. He was cleaned up by Jadeja for 46 off 71 balls with a brilliant delivery that landed on middle and turned past the bat to hit the off stump. Not only were Australia losing wickets, but the runs were also drying up.

Marnus Labuschagne (27 off 41) perished in his attempt to break the shackles. He tried a premeditated sweep but only managed to nick the ball to the keeper. In the same over, Alex Carey (0) was trapped lbw as he played all around a ball that turned in.

The two wickets left Australia in big trouble at 119/5 in 30th over.

India keep chipping away as Australian batters continue to disappoint

Glenn Maxwell slapped Jadeja for a four in front of square in the 32nd over, which was the first boundary in Australia’s innings since Labuschagne hit one in the 20th over. Maxwell too did not last long though.

He was cleaned up by Kuldeep for 15 as he attempted to pull a quickish delivery that was not short enough. In the next over, Cameron Green (8) cut a short and wide delivery from Ravichandran Ashwin (1/34) straight to backward point.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins slammed the first six of the day as he pulled Kuldeep over deep square leg. He then edged one between keeper and slip for four as the batting side reached 156/7 after 40 overs. Cummins tried to counter-attack, but fell for 15 off 24 balls, dragging Bumrah to long-on, where Shreyas Iyer took a good low catch.

Bowling with an injured finger, pacer Pandya dismissed Adam Zampa (6), who miscued an attempted big hit to mid-off. A handy cameo from Mitchell Starc (28 off 35) ensured Australia set India a target of 200. Starc was the last man out, mistiming a pull off a short slower ball from Mohammed Siraj to deep backward square leg.