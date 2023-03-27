"Bowlers did well to keep them down to 258" - Tabraiz Shamsi pokes fun after South Africa's record-breaking win over West Indies at Centurion

South African limited-overs specialist Tabraiz Shamsi took a jibe at his side after a high-scoring second T20I against the West Indies at Centurion on Sunday (March 26). The left-arm wrist-spinner tweeted that the South African bowlers did well to restrict their opponents to 258 in 20 overs.

The West Indies bulldozed their way to their highest T20I total as they mustered nearly 260 runs, thanks to a whirlwind hundred from Johnson Charles. Charles smacked a 39-ball 100 to become West Indies' fastest centurion in T20I cricket and added 135 off 58 deliveries with Kyle Mayers.

The likes of Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd also did their part well to help the tourists reach 258 in their allotted 20 overs. Among the Proteas' bowlers, Sisanda Magala leaked 67 off his four overs.

Shamsi, who conceded 33 in his two overs, responded to former South African seamer Vernon Philander, who called the pitch a bowlers' nightmare. The retired pacer also admitted that it was clean hitting at its best.

Shamsi said:

"Bowlers did well to keep them down to 258"

Nevertheless, the home side did not hold back either as Quinton de Kock (100 off 44) and Reeza Hendricks (68 off 28) set the foundation with a 152-run partnership. While the Proteas lost a few quick wickets, Aiden Markram (38 off 21) and Heinrich Klaasen (16 off 7) stayed until the end to finish the job.

It meant that South Africa achieved the highest successful run-chase ever in T20Is.

"It’s definitely one of the greatest T20s to have ever been a part of" - Reeza Hendricks following South Africa's victory

Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks. (Credits: Twitter)

Reeza Hendricks, whose 68-run knock was key for his team, admitted that it was one of the best T20Is he has been a part of. He also suggested that the match reminded him of the historic ODI game against Australia when South Africa chased down 438.

As quoted by SA Cric Mag, he said:

"It’s definitely one of the greatest T20s to have ever been a part of. I’m probably not the only one with this opinion, but it’s probably a T20 equivalent to the famous 438 game.

"As a youngster, I eagerly watched how the team then went about chasing that total, and now, being involved with this team, the way we ourselves went about getting 259 felt familiar to me.

"We all in the dressing room believe there are definite similarities to the 438 game. We all feel very privileged."

The third and final T20I between the two teams will take place in Johannesburg on Tuesday, March 28.

Poll : 0 votes