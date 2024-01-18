"Box office stuff at Bengaluru" - Twitterati go wild as Team India complete series whitewash over Afghanistan with a thrilling win

Team India wrapped up their final T20I assignment before the 2024 T20 World Cup with a thrilling win over Afghanistan on Wednesday, January 17. The third and final T20I of the series was only settled after multiple 'super over' contests. Both teams finished with the same score after the initial 40 overs as well as the first super over.

With the win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Team India have completed a 3-0 whitewash, having previously secured wins in Mohali and Indore.

Team India stuttered with the bat in the second super over, slumping from 11-0 to 11-2, with Rinku Singh and Sanju Samson not scoring a single run. Skipper Rohit Sharma took a bold decision and handed the task of defending the tricky score to leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

The youngster repaid the faith bestowed in him as he took two wickets while giving away only a single to seal the match in Team India's favor.

The fans were at the top of the voice at the venue as well as away from it, with the social media world buzzing about the thrilling win. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

"We got lots of positives from this series and this experience will help us in the upcoming T20 World Cup" - Ibrahim Zadran after narrow loss against India in the third T20I

Afghanistan were arguably only moments away from securing their first-ever win over India across any format. They have already tied an encounter against India during the 2018 Asia Cup. This time they had an opportunity to settle scores in the form of a super over.

The visitors stretched India to their limit and ultimately a miracle over by Ravi Bishnoi ended up being the final say in the proceedings.

"We are happy with the overall performance. We played good cricket, unfortunately we lost in the superover. We got lots of positives from this series and this experience will help us in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The boys gave their best in these 3 games. We never played this kind of cricket in T20, especially against India and in batting department as well. Really happy," Ibrahim Zadran said during the post-match presentation

Rohit Sharma was adjudged Player of the Match for his brilliant hundred in the first innings (121* of 69 balls). Meanwhile, Shivam Dube claimed the Player of the Series award for his two fifties and two wickets over the course of the three-match affair.

