Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa set to be played behind closed doors - Reports 

The first Test between South Africa and India, slated to begin on Boxing Day is set to be contested without any spectators. The SuperSport Park will play host to a select few members, which includes delegates for the contest. The aforementioned news has been reported by the weekly newspaper ‘Rapport’.

Cricket South Africa are not selling tickets for the match in lieu of the ongoing crisis triggered by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. While the Government is currently allowing up to 2000 people for such events, organizers are waiting for further announcements from the authorities. There has been a slight dip in the number of cases over the last week, but the situation is still quite volatile and has enforced a strict bio-bubble.

The Indian contingent arrived on December 16 after entering a bio-bubble in Mumbai last week. They are staying at the Irene Lodge, which has been booked by Cricket South Africa solely for the touring party.

The revised rules allow infected players or members of staff to complete the isolation in the bio-bubble itself. Also, close contacts do not need to be isolated, with close health monitoring being the focus for those players or members.

Tickets might not be sold for the third India vs South Africa Test either

With reports hinting at the Boxing Day Test being played behind closed doors, a similar case could be on the cards for the next fixture in Johannesburg as well. Tickets for the second Test at The Wanderers are not up for sale with the stadium's official Twitter handle confirming the same.

“Please note, no announcement has been made regarding ticket sales for the upcoming Test match at the #ImperialWanderers Stadium between South Africa and India. At this point, it isn’t clear if fans will be allowed. We will make further announcements in due course.”

The tour was initially under threat due to the emergence of the Omicron variant. The BCCI, however, decided to go ahead with the tour, albeit with a revised itinerary. The assurance of a safe bio-bubble and India A's successful tour to the Rainbow Nation favored the green light for the tour.

The third Test between the two nations will take place at Cape Town. The ODI series will be contested in Paarl and Cape Town. The four-match T20I series is slated to be played on a different date

