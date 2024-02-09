BPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians, Match 26

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) saw matches between Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers and Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians on Friday, February 9.

The 25th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 saw Sylhet Strikers secure a convincing five-wicket win over Khulna Tigers. Meanwhile, the 26th match of BPL 2023 between Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers was a high-scoring thriller, with Comilla Victorians taking the victory.

Rangpur Riders are holding onto the top spot of the BPL 2024 standings after the latest round of matches. The Riders have 10 points from seven games thanks to five wins, sitting pretty with a net run rate of +1.462.

Hot on their heels are the Comilla Victorians, vaulting into second place courtesy of their tense win over Durdanto Dhaka. The Victorians now also have 10 points from seven matches with an NRR of +1.130. Chattogram Challengers occupy the third position with the same points but an inferior NRR of -0.165.

Despite losing today, the Khulna Tigers remain fourth with eight points. They have posted four wins in their seven games thus far. Fortune Barishal sits fifth with six points from seven matches, while the Sylhet Strikers also have six points from nine games.

Languishing at the bottom of the points table is Durdanto Dhaka. They have managed just one victory in their eight games, garnering only two points. Their NRR of -1.376 tells the story of their poor run.

Towhid Hridoy's blazing century snatches win for Comilla Victorians

In the first match, the Khulna Tigers won the toss and elected to bat first. Led by a solid innings from captain Anamul Haque (67 off 58), Khulna posted a competitive 158 for four of their 20 overs.

Afif Hossain provided a nice cameo with 24 off just 16 balls to up the run rate late in the innings, while Habibur Rahman smashed a quickfire 43 off 30. For Sylhet, Sunzamul Islam, Samit Patel, and Benny Howell each grabbed a wicket.

In response, Sylhet rode on a fine 61 off 52 balls from opener Harry Tector. Mohammad Mithun (24 off 19) and Ryan Burl provided the finishing touches to see Sylhet home comfortably with an over to spare. Mark Deyal was the pick of the bowlers for Khulna, taking 3/19 in his four overs.

In the second game, Durdanto Dhaka won the toss and decided to set a target for the Comilla Victorians. Durdanto opener Muhammad Naeem (64 off 52) gave Durdanto a good start before Saif Hassan took center stage. Hassan smashed 57 off just 42 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes, propelling Durdanto to an impressive 175 for 4.

In reply, Comilla lost dangerous openers Will Jacks and skipper Liton Das cheaply to find themselves in early trouble. However, Towhid Hridoy played a sensational knock of 108 off just 57 deliveries to completely turn the game in their favor. His eight fours and seven towering sixes stunned the Dhaka-based franchise as he led Comilla to a tense four-wicket win with one ball to spare.

