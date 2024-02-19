BPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders, Match 38

BPL 2024 saw the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium host a double-header on February 19, Monday.

The Sylhet Strikers defeated the Comilla Victorians by 12 runs in the afternoon clash. Meanwhile, the Rangpur Riders chased down Fortune Barishal's total in a last-over thriller in the second game of the Bangladesh Premier League today.

The Rangpur Riders are currently atop the points table in the 2024 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. With nine wins from 11 matches, the Riders have amassed 18 points and have the best net run rate of +1.649.

Hot on their heels are the Comilla Victorians with 14 points, having won seven out of their 10 fixtures. They have an inferior net run rate of +1.303 compared to the Riders.

Fortune Barishal are third in the table with 12 points from their six wins in 11 matches. They have a net run rate of +0.434. The Chattogram Challengers are level on points with Barishal and have managed six victories as well, but they have a NRR of -0.757.

The Khulna Tigers are fifth with 10 points from five wins in their 10 matches and a net run rate of -0.101. The Sylhet Strikers, with four wins in 11 games so far, have garnered just eight points and are placed sixth with a poor NRR of -0.891.

Languishing at the bottom are Durdanto Dhaka, who have lost eleven of their 12 fixtures so far. They have two points and the worst NRR of -1.420.

Rangpur Riders stun Fortune Barishals with a thrilling one-wicket win

In the opening match, English all-rounder Benny Howell smashed a 31-ball 62* to propel the Sylhet Strikers to 177/5 after electing to bat first. Howell struck six fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 200. For the Comilla Victorians, Sunil Narine (2/16) and Rishad Hossain (2/37) were the main wicket-takers.

In response, Comilla lost their star opener, Imrul Kayes, for just three runs. Skipper Liton Das waged a lone battle, slamming 85 off 58 balls. But they fell short by 12 runs as the rest of the batting failed to fire, managing only 165/6 in their 20 overs. Tanzim Hasan picked up three wickets for Sylhet.

In the second match, Fortune Barishal's batters Tamim Iqbal (33), Tom Banton (26), and Kyle Mayers (46) made useful contributions after they elected to bat first.

Left-arm medium-pacer Abu Haider finished his spell with an impressive 5/12 in four overs.

Contributions from Brandon King (45 off 22), Shakib Al-Hasan (29 off 15), and James Neesham (28 off 17) helped Fortune Barishal chase down the Rangpur Riders' 151/9 with one wicket and three balls to spare.

