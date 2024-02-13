BPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers, Match 30

Two Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 matches were played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday, February 13.

In the first match of the day, the Comilla Victorians defeated the Chattogram Challengers by 73 runs. The 30th game of the tournament saw the Rangpur Riders defeat the Khulna Tigers by 78 runs.

With 14 points from nine matches and a stellar net run rate of +1.870, the Rangpur Riders are currently at the top of the table. Comilla Victorians are in second place, with six wins from eight matches, 12 points, and a net run rate of +1.483. The Chattogram Challengers have 10 points from five wins in their nine league games and a net run rate of -0.884.

Fortune Barishal are fourth with four wins and four losses from eight matches and eight points on the board. The Khulna Tigers also have eight points but a worse net run rate of -0.182. Languishing in sixth are the Sylhet Strikers, with just three wins from nine games, having accumulated six points at a dismal net run rate of -1.054. With only one win out of the nine league games played so far, Durdanto Dhaka are rooted to the bottom with two points and a net run rate of -1.452.

Will Jacks and Moeen Ali power Comilla Victorians to 73-run win over Chattogram Challengers

After being asked to bat first by the Challengers, the Victorians got off to a brilliant start thanks to their openers, Liton Das (60 off 31 balls) and Will Jacks, who smashed a 53-ball 108* studded with 10 sixes. Moeen Ali provided the late blitz with a 24-ball 53* to propel Comilla to an imposing 239/3.

In response, Chattogram failed to build substantial partnerships and kept losing wickets at regular intervals despite notable contributions from Josh Brown (36 off 23), Tanjid Hasan (41 off 24), and Saikat Ali (36 off 11).

Spin-twins Rishad Hossain (4/22) and Moeen Ali (4/23) ran through the Chattogram batting lineup and skittled them out for 166 in 16.3 overs.

In the second game of the day, the Rangpur Riders won the toss and elected to bat first. Half-centuries from star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (69 off 31) and Mahedi Hasan (60 off 36) took the Riders to an above-par 219/5 against the Khulna Tigers. Tigers pacer Luke Wood was the only bright spot in their bowling lineup, finishing his spell with the figures of 3/19 in 4 overs.

The Tigers failed to build partnerships in the tall chase and kept losing wickets at regular intervals despite Alex Hales' 33-ball 60. Imran Tahir (5/26) spun a web around the Khulna middle and lower order to bowl the Tigers out for 141 in 18.2 overs.

