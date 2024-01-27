BPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians, Match 10

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) saw matches between Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians on January 26, Friday.

The ninth match of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 saw Khulna Tigers secure a convincing 28-run win over Rangpur Riders.

Meanwhile, Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers played out a rare low-scoring thriller in the 10th match, with Comilla Victorians taking the victory.

After the completion of 10 matches in the group stages, the Khulna Tigers are sitting at the top of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 points table. They have three wins in as many matches and have garnered a total of six points with the best net run rate of +1.010.

Comilla Victorians and Chattogram Challengers are placed in second and third positions, respectively. Both teams have won two of their three games so far and have four points each to their name. However, Chattogram Challengers have an inferior net run rate of +0.250 compared to Comilla's +0.783.

Dhaka Durdanto are fourth on the table with two points from their only match played in the tournament so far. Fortune Barishal also have two points after winning only one of their three games. Rangpur Riders languish in the sixth spot with just one victory in three matches and two points.

Meanwhile, the Sylhet Strikers are yet to get off the mark and are placed last. They have lost all three of their games and stood with zero points and a poor net run rate of -1.404.

Tigers triumph over Riders thanks to their all-round display; Victorians hold nerve to defend a low total against Strikers

Batting first after losing the toss, the Khulna Tigers managed to put up a competitive 160/6 on the board. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals. However, vital knocks from Evin Lewis (37 off 25), Dasun Shanaka (40 off 33), and Mohammad Nawaz (55 off 34) helped the Tigers reach the 160-run mark.

In response, the Rangpur Riders got off to the worst possible start, losing their top three batsmen cheaply. Shamim Hossain (30 off 22) and Mohammad Nabi (50 off 30) tried to resurrect the innings. However, Dasun Shanaka led the charge with the ball, ending with figures of 4/16 to bowl out the Riders for 132 in 18.4 overs.

The 10th match of BPL 2023 between the Comilla Victorians and the Sylhet Strikers saw a first-innings score of 130/8. No Comilla batsman could convert their starts into substantial scores. Imrul Kayes (30 off 28), Jaker Ali (29 off 27), and Khushdil Shah (21 off 22) were the top scorers for the team.

Left-arm spinner Samit Patel (3/16) and pacer Richard Ngarava (2/25) did most of the damage for Sylhet. They took three and two wickets, respectively, to restrict the Victorians to a below-par total.

In response, Sylhet lost wickets at regular intervals and never got going in the tricky chase. Apart from opener Zakir Hasan's valiant 41 off 34 balls, no other Striker batsman showed any resistance against a disciplined Comilla bowling attack.

The Victorians kept striking at regular intervals, with Aliss Islam-Amin Hossain leading the show with remarkable figures of 4/17 in his four overs. Off-spinner Roston Chase chipped in with two wickets as well, as Sylhet folded for a paltry 78 in 16.2 overs to hand Comilla a 52-run win.

