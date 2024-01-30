BPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal, Match 16

BPL 2024 saw two more games being played on Tuesday, January 30. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet played host to both these fixtures.

Rangpur Riders and Comilla Victorians faced off in the 15th match of the league. The 16th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 was contested between Sylhet Strikers and Fortune Barishal.

Both matches were won by teams batting first. Rangpur Riders defeated Comilla Victorians by eight runs while Fortune Barishal completed a comfortable 49-run victory against Sylhet Strikers.

Khulna Tigers continue to remain atop the BPL 2024 points table. They have four wins from as many games, with eight points and a NRR of 1.340. Meanwhile, Chattogram Challengers also retained their second position with eight points and a NRR of 0.460.

With their win today, Rangpur Riders jumped a place up to take the third position with six points in their kitty. As a result, Comilla Victorians slipped to the fourth position. They have four points and a NRR of 0.485.

Despite their victory against Sylhet, Fortune Barishal remains in the fifth position. They also have four points. However, they are below the Victorians due to their inferior NRR of 0.302.

Durdanto Dhaka and Sylhet Strikers continue to occupy the last two positions in the BPL 2024 table respectively.

Rangpur Riders register a close win over Comilla Victorians in BPL 2024

Rangpur Riders won the toss and elected to put runs on the board. They lost an early wicket. However, Babar Azam (37) and Fazle Mahmud (30) stitched an important 55-run stand to steady the ship.

The Riders lost a few wickets in the middle. Azmatullah Omarzai struck an unbeaten 20-ball 36 to take them past the 160 mark as they finished with 165/5. Raymon Reifer was the pick of the bowlers for the Comilla Victorians with two wickets.

In reply, the Victorians lost an early wicket as well. However, Mahidul Islam Ankon (63) and Towhid Hridoy (39) kept them in the chase. But, they lost wickets at regular intervals, eventually falling short by eight runs. Omarzai starred with the ball as well, picking up two scalps.

In the 16th BPL 2024 encounter, Fortunate Barishal put up an impressive total of 186/5 after batting first. Opener Ahmed Shehzad's 41-ball 66 set the tone. However, it was Mahmudullah's unbeaten 24-ball 51 that gave them a solid finish. Benny Howell claimed three wickets with the ball for Sylhet.

Sylhet Strikers seemed nowhere in the chase as they were bundled out for 137 in 17.3 overs. Zakir Hassan was impressive for his 46. Mohammad Imran scalped four wickets for Barishal while Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Khaled Ahmed chipped in with a couple as well.

