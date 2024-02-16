BPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders (Updated) ft. Shakib Al Hasan and Romario Shepherd

The 33rd match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 took place between Durdanto Dhaka and Khulna Tigers on Friday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Khulna Tigers bowled beautifully to restrict Durdanto Dhaka to just 128 runs in the first innings. Mosaddek Hossain top-scored for Dhaka, scoring 26 runs in 23 balls. The likes of Ross (25) and Irfan Sukkur (25) also got starts but couldn’t convert them. As for Khulna Tigers’ bowling, Parnell and Mukidul Islam both picked two wickets each.

In reply to the total, Khulna Tigers took just 15.2 overs to chase down the target. Afif Hussain played a match-winning knock of 43 off 21 balls. The likes of Shai Hope (32 off 28) and Parvez Hossain Emon (40 off 30) also made valuable contributions with the bat.

Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed picked two wickets each for the Durdanto Dhaka but there just weren’t enough runs on the board to defend.

In the second match of the day, Chattogram Challengers suffered a defeat against Rangpur Riders at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Rangpur Riders, batting first, put on a formidable score of 187 runs on the board. It came on the back of a match-winning knock of 62 runs in 39 balls from Shakib Al Hasan. Mahedi Hasan also played a valuable hand of 34 off 17 deliveries, a knock which was laced with four sixes.

Romario Shepherd was the pick of the bowlers for Chattogram Challengers as he picked three wickets for 27 runs in four overs. Salauddin Sakil and Shohidul Islam also picked two wickets each as well.

In reply, Chattogram Challengers could only manage to score 169 runs in 20 overs. Romario Shepherd batted right till the end and played an unbeaten knock of 66 off 30 balls but the other batters couldn’t quite live up to the billing.

Dwaine Pretorius bowled a match-winning spell of 3/14 in four overs for Rangpur Riders. Mahedi Hasan picked two wickets as well.

BPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Towhid Hridoy (CV) 9 9 2 341 108* 48.71 213 160.09 1 1 2 25 19 2 AI Ross (DRD) 10 10 2 297 89* 37.12 217 136.86 - 3 - 26 14 3 Mohammad Naim (DRD) 11 11 - 281 64 25.54 224 125.44 - 2 - 24 14 4 Tamim Iqbal (BRSAL) 9 9 - 273 71 30.33 224 121.87 - 1 - 28 10 5 Babar Azam (RR) 6 6 1 251 62 50.2 219 114.61 - 2 - 27 2 6 Anamul Haque (KT) 10 10 3 251 67* 35.85 212 118.39 - 3 2 19 10 7 Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL) 9 9 1 240 68* 30 195 123.07 - 2 - 19 7 8 Soumya Sarkar (BRSAL) 9 9 1 226 75* 28.25 172 131.39 - 1 1 22 11 9 Afif Hossain (KT) 10 10 2 220 43* 27.5 185 118.91 - - 1 13 11 10 Nurul Hasan (RR) 10 10 4 203 46 33.83 146 139.04 - - - 13 10

Towhid Hridoy continued to lead the run-charts with 341 runs in nine matches at an average of 48.71. Alex Ross has now jumped two spots to take the second position on the tally and now has 297 runs in 10 matches. Mohammad Naim moves to third with 281 runs to his name, followed by Tamim Iqbal (273) at fourth.

At number five is Babar Azam, who has managed to score 251 runs this season in six matches. Anamul Haque finds himself in sixth position on the tally. He too has 251 runs to his name, followed by Mushfiqur Rahim (240) at seventh and Soumya Sarkar (226) at eighth spot.

Afif Hussain’s unbeaten 43-run knock on Friday has helped him propel to number ninth spot. He now has 220 runs in 10 matches, while Nurul Hasan rounds off the top with 203 runs under his bag.

BPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Shoriful Islam (DRD) 11 11 244 40.4 - 332 20 4/24 16.6 8.16 12.2 1 - 2 Mahedi Hasan (RR) 10 10 172 28.4 1 188 15 3/11 12.53 6.55 11.46 - - 3 Shakib Al Hasan (RR) 9 9 206 34.2 1 219 13 3/16 16.84 6.37 15.84 - - 4 Tanvir Islam (CV) 9 9 169 28.1 1 205 11 4/13 18.63 7.27 15.36 1 - 5 Hasan Mahmud (RR) 10 10 186 31 - 240 11 3/29 21.81 7.74 16.9 - - 6 Mustafizur Rahman (CV) 9 9 165 27.3 - 263 11 3/32 23.9 9.56 15 - - 7 Bilal Khan (CC) 10 10 224 37.2 - 324 11 3/24 29.45 8.67 20.36 - - 8 Taskin Ahmed (DRD) 11 11 240 40 - 328 11 2/27 29.81 8.2 21.81 - - 9 Khaled Ahmed (BRSAL) 6 6 125 20.5 - 186 10 4/31 18.6 8.92 12.5 1 - 10 Mohammad Imran (BRSAL) 6 6 129 21.3 - 188 10 4/29 18.8 8.74 12.9 1 -

Shoriful Islam consolidates his position at the top of the tally. He now has 20 wickets under his belt, while Mahedi Hasan is at second spot with 15 wickets.

At number three is Shakib Al Hasan, who has accumulated 13 wickets this season. Tanvir Islam finds himself at fourth, followed by Hasan Mahmud (11) and Mustafizur Rahman (11) at fifth and sixth position, respectively.

Bilal Khan now moved to the seventh position, while Taskin Ahmed has jumped to the eighth spot. Both have now 11 wickets each under their name. The ninth and tenth positions are occupied by Khaled Ahmed (11) and Mohammad Imran (10), respectively.

