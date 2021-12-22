"Ben Stokes looked calm on the fourth morning" - Brad Haddin tips all-rounder to replace Joe Root as Test captain

Former Australia keeper-batter Brad Haddin feels Joe Root may soon lose his Test captaincy given the current state of things. Brad Haddin tipped all-rounder Ben Stokes to succeed Root as his influence was better for England in the second innings of the Adelaide Test.

England stare at another away Ashes series defeat after a heavy loss in the second Test in Adelaide. The visitors' nine-wicket drubbing at the Gabba followed another crushing loss in Adelaide, putting their campaign in jeopardy. Joe Root and Co. must win the remaining Tests to regain the urn.

Speaking to Triple M Cricket, Brad Haddin observed that England had done tactically well on the fourth morning when Root was off the field due to an injury. Haddin stated that under Stokes, England appeared a different side and showed improvement. Haddin said:

"What they did really well tactically was the fourth morning. Who was off [the field]? Joe Root. Ben Stokes took over and it just looked a lot more calm. He had a plan, the bowlers bowled fuller, he had catching midwickets and short covers."

Haddin added:

"They bowled at the stumps and they challenged Australia. They took four wickets for, I think, under 20 runs and they put Australia under pressure. Root came back on and it all went downhill again. So, to me something's not quite right."

Joe Root's criticism of the England bowlers following the Adelaide defeat for not bowling fuller lengths also drew backlash. Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting felt Root should step down as captain if he can't influence his bowlers.

Former England opener Michael Atherton believes Root may not retain his captaincy position if the current tour goes from bad to worse for the English.

Marnus Labuschagne dethrones Joe Root as the number one Test batter

Meanwhile, Root's ranking has dropped to number two in the ICC rankings for Test batters, relinquishing the top spot to Marnus Labuschagne. Root looked in fine nick in the first innings but departed for 62, extending his wait for his first away Ashes hundred.

Labuschagne, averaging 62.14 currently in Tests, scored a hundred and a fifty in Adelaide in Australia's 275-run victory.

