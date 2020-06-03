Brad Hogg believes Virat Kohli is a better batsman than Rohit Sharma

Brad Hogg weighed in on the Virat Kohli versus Rohit Sharma on his YouTube channel

Former Australia bowler Brad Hogg took to YouTube to weigh in on the Virat Kohli versus Rohit Sharma debate. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the chinaman bowler first called Virat Kohli the better batsman, citing that the Delhi batsman is more consistent in big run chases and delivers while batting second.

“Well… Virat Kohli. He is more consistent when India have the big run chases and are batting second, he stands up and delivers,” Brad Hogg said.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli complement each other, according to Hogg

Elaborating on the topic, however, Brad Hogg suggested that the two batsmen could not be compared to each other since they play different roles for the team. Hogg says Rohit Sharma’s role is to attack the bowling right from the start and apply pressure on the opposition on the fielding team in the powerplay overs.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders wrist-spinner believes that it is Virat Kohli’s role to steady the ship for the Indian team and make sure he is around till the end. It is Brad Hogg’s belief that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma complement each other when it comes to their roles with their national team.

“But you really can’t compare the two. They have different roles. Rohit Sharma’s role is to be aggressive against the new ball when field restrictions are out there at least. And Virat Kohli - his role is to bat through the innings and make sure he’s there at the end. So, they complement each other,” Brad Hogg added.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are currently captain and vice-captain of the Indian cricket team. While Rohit Sharma opens the batting for the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli walks in at number 3 more often than not.

The two players have fantastic records in their current roles for the national team, and have been in incredible form over the last few years. With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, neither of the batsmen have played competitive cricket since the tour of New Zealand earlier this year.