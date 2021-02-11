Brad Hogg explains how India can win the second Test

Brad Hogg explained three things that need to happen if India are to win the second Test against England in Chennai.

The former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner feels it is important for skipper Virat Kohli to win the toss. India were blown away by the visitors in the first Test as they got better batting conditions. The 50-year-old feels the hosts need to win the toss and take advantage of whatever the pitch has to offer.

While the likes of Ravichandra Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah bowled well, Shahbaz Nadeem and Washington Sundar were a touch expensive. Brad Hogg reckoned this is where India lost the game and they need to fix it.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Hogg also said that senior players like Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane should start contributing consistently with the bat. A big score from either of them would give India a huge advantage.

"Firstly, Virat Kohli, win the toss and get the better of the conditions. Secondly, the backup spinners keep the pressure on, that is where they lost the first Test match. The experienced batters of Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane have to step up," Brad Hogg said.

Brad Hogg predicts India to play New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final

Due to India's loss in the first Test, there has been a twist in the plot regarding the race to the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's. England have now dethroned India from the top spot in the WTC standings.

The hosts will need to win at least two out of the next three Tests and avoid a defeat in the third to seal a place in the WTC Final. England need to win at least two more games in this series to seal their final berth for the showpiece event.

If the aforementioned scenarios are not fulfilled by both the teams, Australia will end up playing New Zealand in the WTC Final. However, Brad Hogg believes India have what it takes to win the series and book their ticket to Lord's in June.

"England have got a chance to get into the World Test Championship. India have to win two Test matches and draw the next one to make sure they have a place guaranteed in the World Test Championships. But if those things don't happen, then I am afraid the Baggy Greens from Australia might get in there as well. However, I don't think so. I think India will win the next three Test matches and maybe one of them will be a draw," Brad Hogg predicted.

A huge win over India in the first Test has propelled England to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings 👀#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/8AaC8XMrjr — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2021

India have a tough task on their hands to stop the English team that is brimming with confidence. It remains to be seen who will provide the inspiration among the hosts and show the way to stage an emphatic fightback.