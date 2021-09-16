BREAKING: Virat Kohli says he will step down as T20I captain after T20 World Cup

In a shocking development, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has decided to step down as the captain of the T20I team. Reports had earlier emerged that Kohli would assign the captaincy of the white-ball teams to Rohit.

Virat Kohli has now issued a statement on Twitter, confirming that he will not lead India in the shortest format of the game after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

He mentioned in his post that he will continue leading the Men in Blue in Test and ODI formats, while a new cricketer will take over as the T20I captain after the marquee event.

Virat Kohli pointed out that he had been playing in all three formats of the sport for 8-9 years. Hence, it was important for him to manage the workload. As a result, he will now focus only on his batting in the T20I format.

Kohli thanked the support staff, team management, coach Ravi Shastri and vice-captain Rohit Sharma for their support. He added that he had informed BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah about the same.

Kohli concluded by saying that he would continue to serve Indian cricket to his best of the abilities.

Also Read

More to follow.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar