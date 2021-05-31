New Zealand are 60-40 favorites in the WTC final against India: Brendon McCullum

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum feels that the Kiwis will be the favorites in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India. He reasoned that the two-match Test series against England before the WTC final could work to the advantage of Kane Williamson and his men.

The two-match Test series will be played from June 2 at the Lord's in London and Edgbaston in Birmingham. Team India will be playing a Test after over three months. Moreover, the players haven't had much practice due to the stringent quarantine rules currently in place.

Speaking to Sports Today, Brendon McCullum said that playing two games against England could tip the odds in New Zealand's favor. When to give his prediction for the WTC final he said:

"I thought I was getting away with that (this question). I think 60-40, New Zealand. I think it's gonna be close but I think the match practice that New Zealand is going to have against England leading into the final could just tip it their way."

So here goes @Bazmccullum saying New Zealand are 60-40 favorites in the WTC final against India. @SportsTodayofc long long chat which I will put out in the next few days. Liked the clarity of thought and the clear thinking. pic.twitter.com/LYmneF741k — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) May 31, 2021

It is going to be very close: Brendon McCullum

Even though New Zealand will have some much-needed practice heading into the WTC final, Brendon McCullum doesn't want to rule out Team India by any means. The Kiwi thinks that the match will be a close contest.

"But I think it is going to be very close. Just as New Zealand would respect India... As a fan, I also respect India given the fact that I know how good they are and how competitive they are and the fighting spirit that they have. I think we are in for a ripping World Test Championship final and may the best team win," said Brendon McCullum.

The Rose Bowl in Southampton will host the World Test Championship final, which will commence on June 18. After this match, Virat Kohli and his men will take on England in a five-match Test series.