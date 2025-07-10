Brett Lee and Chris Gayle click selfie at Lord's amid ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [In Pictures]

Former cricketers Brett Lee and Chris Gayle are in attendance at Lord's for the ongoing third Test between England and India. The two were pictured at the iconic ground on the first day of the Test on Thursday, July 10.

Veteran pacer Brett Lee was dressed formally in a suit and tie with sunglasses. On the other hand, Chris Gayle was his usual self in a cool black t-shirt with a black cap and funky black goggles.

England won the toss and opted to bat first in the third Test. While they got off to a decent start, they lost two quick wickets after the first hour. Both their openers, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, were dismissed by all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy in the 14th over of the innings. At lunch on Day 1, England were 83/2 from 25 overs.

Brett Lee and Chris Gayle's memorable performances at Lord's

Notably, both Brett Lee and Chris Gayle put up memorable performances at Lord's during their storied careers. The former Australia quick has two five-wicket hauls in ODIs at the venue, while Gayle has an ODI century.

In a 2005 ODI between England and Australia at the iconic ground, Lee returned with figures of 5/41, dismissing Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Flintoff, Paul Collingwood, Geraint Jones, and Ashley Giles.

His second five-fer at the venue came during a 2009 ODI, where he bagged 5/49, picking up the wickets of Joe Denly, Matt Prior, Luke Wright, Stuart Broad, and Adil Rashid.

Meanwhile, Chris Gayle smashed an unbeaten hundred at Lord's during a NatWest series ODI against England in 2004. The West Indies were chasing 286 for victory. The left-handed opener scored 132 not out off 165 balls, including 12 boundaries and a six, as they won the game with seven wickets to spare.

