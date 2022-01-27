"There are four-five players who can do the job" - Brett Lee on the next India Test captain

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee feels there are plenty of candidates who can take over as Test captain of Team India. The World Test championship runner-ups are in search of a new skipper after Virat Kohli resigned from the post following the series defeat against South Africa.

ODI and T20I skipper Rohit Sharma has been touted as the natural choice to take over the captaincy reins. However, the BCCI are also considering the likes of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah for the role.

The biggest concern behind naming Sharma as captain across all formats lies in the form of workload with major ICC events coming up in a short span of time.

While speaking to ANI on the sidelines of Legends League Cricket in Oman, Lee said:

"It is totally Virat Kohli's call. I have been focused on the Big Bash League back home and obviously, the Ashes. I cannot say much about it, it is totally up to Virat Kohli. I think there are four-five players who can lead India in Tests right only, only time will tell. It is totally up to the Indian management, there are four-five players who can do the job."

The 45-year-old is currently plying his trade for the World Giants Team in Legends League Cricket. Lee was among the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 1-27 during their win over the Asia Lions.

Pat Cummins has done very well: Brett Lee

The former bowler also praised the efforts of new Australian Test captain Pat Cummins. The 28-year-old led Australia to a resounding series win in the Ashes in his maiden assignment as skipper. He added:

"Pat Cummins has done very well as a captain, he has proved that fast-bowlers can be captain. I am very happy for him."

Cummins was appointed captain of the national team following Tim Paine's text scandal. Steve Smith was named vice-captain and even captained in the second Test in the absence of Cummins. Barring a nail-biting draw in Sydney, Australia secured massive wins across the rest of the fixtures to retain the Ashes, winning the series by a 4-0 margin.

