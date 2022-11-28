Brett Lee offers training and social media advise to rising star Arshdeep Singh

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee has offered an important advice to India seamer Arshdeep Singh about social media.

Arshdeep made his debut for India in July against England and soon rose to prominence in India's pace department. He played an integral role in India's progress to the T20 World Cup semi-final as he made the best use of Australia's pace and bounce-friendly conditions.

Arshdeep used the short ball effectively, along with his ability to swing the ball, as he claimed 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 15.60 and an economy rate of 7.80.

Brett Lee advised the 24-year-old pace bowler to avoid heavy weightlifting and overdoing gym training, Lee said on his YouTube channel:

"I've got a couple of little things that I believe can help Arshdeep Singh. Now, people often say that a fast bowler should get to the gym and get strong. Now, strong can be stonger with the mind. Strong can also be too many muscles."

He added:

"I said don't go over to the gym now. Light weights, high repetition, don't worry about the beach muscles. If you want to go and do that, it's fine. It won't help you bowl faster, it won't help you to bowl fast for a long period of time. Don't overdo the gym in terms of heavy weights."

"Build a mental filter for social media comments" - Brett Lee to Arshdeep Singh

After dropping Pakistan batter Asif Ali during a crucial game of the 2022 Asia Cup, Arshdeep Singh received some negative comments on social media. The matter became worse when it came to light that most of the tweets were from dubious sources trying to inflame passions in India.

Although the young pacer has bounced back with some match-winning performances, including the 3/32 spell against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, Lee has advised Arshdeep to maintain distance from social media platforms.

"Build a mental filter for social media comments because we know that the common career these days. The guys and girls playing are all on Tiktok and Facebook and Instagram and you know Twitter.

"If you're gonna play sports and you want to have social media presence, you have to understand... the turn off notifications. Don't read what's written or do have the brains to separate that."

Lee further said:

"People are often sometimes saying stuff on social media that they wouldn't say to someone's face. So have the common sense to build a mental filter. If you don't like it, get off social media (and) focus on your cricket."

Arshdeep Singh recently made his ODI debut for India in the first ODI match against New Zealand on November 25 at Eden Park in Auckland. He didn't have a great time in that contest as the Kiwis earned a comprehensive win and Indian bowlers failed to stop a rampaging Tom Latham.

However, with his ability to bowl well in the death overs and swing the ball prodigiously, Arshdeep is likely to be a key member of the Indian side in the days to come.

