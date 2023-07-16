"Bring Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli era in IPL" - Fans react to reports of RCB looking for new coaches 

According to recent reports, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are likely to end their association with head coach Sanjay Bangar and Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson.

Both Bangar and Hesson led the Bangalore think tank for the last five seasons. However, the franchise is reportedly looking to rope in new coaches for the forthcoming seasons.

Following the reports that RCB are considering parting ways with Bangar and Hesson, several fans took to social media to share their opinion. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Shubman Gang @ShubmanGang @mufaddal_vohra Finally some good news, Bring Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli era in IPL and you will find real firepower in the team

1. Not Retaining the best bowler of RCB- Yuzi Chahal

2. Not getting Paddikal in the Auction of 2022

Hesson had made some blunders or errors during his tenure:

1. Not Retaining the best bowler of RCB- Yuzi Chahal

2. Not getting Paddikal in the Auction of 2022

3. Not able to form a strong Indian Core in 4 years (Still Kohli and Siraj the only competent Indian Players

Diganta Ray @dganta_ray @mufaddal_vohra Qualifying for POs in consecutive 3 seasons (20, 21, 22) in a league of ten topnotch teams isn't everyone's cup of tea. They did a great job & the transition of the team happens smoothly when Kohli leaves the captaincy. Just a trophy can't define a process was that good or not !

Dev @captainmaymay @CricCrazyJohns Bad decision, though they took some bad decisions but their approach was great

Kunal Chaudhari @kunalJC183 @mufaddal_vohra It's a very good news for rcb because both of them always gone for big players and never thought about future they were one of reasons of failure of rcb hope they will build a good team for long future

He has been one of our best coaches

Sacking sanjay bangar is a W tho

Hope we appoint someone great @CricCrazyJohns Mike hesson shouldn't have got sackedHe has been one of our best coachesSacking sanjay bangar is a W thoHope we appoint someone great

Next season rcb lifts the trophy @CricCrazyJohns Great news for RCB.Next season rcb lifts the trophy

It is worth mentioning that the Bangalore-based franchise qualified for the playoffs three times during Bangar and Hesson's tenure, finishing in the top four in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

According to the Indian Express, Bangalore are looking to hire new people who will come in with fresh ideas. Notably, Bangalore are yet to win their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy.

RCB on the lookout for new coaching staff

The Faf du Plessis-led side failed to make the cut for the all-important playoffs in IPL 2023 earlier this year. With seven wins and as many losses from 14 league games, they finished sixth in the points table.

The franchise seems to have taken a major decision to revamp its team management, hoping to stage a turnaround in the next edition.

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower's stint with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) came to an end after the IPL 2023, as he was replaced by Justin Langer. He could very well emerge as one of the frontrunners for the RCB head coach's post.

Sanjay Bangar and Mike Hesson shared a great working relationship with RCB veteran Virat Kohli and were also responsible for the auction strategy. However, their failure to guide the team to a championship trophy appears to be the main reason for their reported sacking.

Notably, Bangalore are yet to take a call on the future of bowling coach Adam Griffith. It remains to be seen if they go ahead with a complete overhaul or not.