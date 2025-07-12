"British media would have certainly made a big deal" - Sunil Gavaskar's scathing attack on Dukes ball losing shape in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar claimed that a controversy regarding the ball's quality would have been much more scrutinised had it happened in India rather than England. The ongoing five-match series has witnessed numerous balls being changed, with both teams not satisfied with the ball's quality and durability.

The Men in Blue were forced to change the second new ball twice in the first innings of the third Test at Lord's, with the replacement balls hardly lasting even half a session. The English dry summer and general positivity in Test cricket batting, have been cited as potential, but unconvincing claims behind the sudden and drastic drop in the ball's quality.

Skipper Shubman Gill was involved in several animated chats with the umpires regarding the ball change, and the choice of replacement on Day 2.

Gavaskar opined that the infamous British media and pundits would have torn India apart had such a situation happened in the subcontinent with the SG Ball.

“Even from here you can see that is not a 10-overs old ball, that is like a 20-overs old ball. If this would have happened in India... where if there were not enough balls similar to the ones replaced, the British Media would have certainly made a big deal out of it," Gavaskar said on-air (via Hindustan Times).

The protest over the quality of the Dukes ball began in the series opener at Headingley, Leeds itself. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant's request for a ball change was denied by the umpires, leading to the wicket-keeper flinging the ball away in anger. The southpaw copped a fine and a demerit point for his actions as well, later on.

"I don't want to lose out on money because I work very hard and bowl a lot of overs" - India's Jasprit Bumrah refuses to be dragged into the Dukes ball controversy

Jasprit Bumrah fared much better with the second new ball at the start of Day 2, dismissing the trio of Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Chris Woakes in quick succession. However, despite the ball assisting the bowlers, the visitors requested that it be changed, but the replacement did not meet their expectations.

While fans and pundits were engaged in debate, and voicing their opinions regarding the issue, Bumrah chose not to speak out after the day's play at Lord's.

"Obviously, I don't want to lose out on money because I work very hard and bowl a lot of overs, so I don't want to say any controversial statements and get my match fees deducted. But we, we were bowling with the ball that we were given, and that's how it is that we can't change it, we can't fight it. Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes you get a bad ball. That's how it is,” said Bumrah in the post-match press conference after Day 2 (via India Today).

"I feel the ball is a bit different because, on our previous tours here the ball was never changed it used to remain hard for a long time. Now, obviously, it's dry, it's summer — the wicket is also hard — so maybe that's why the ball is getting softer," he added.

The Men in Blue are placed at 145-3 at Stumps on Day 2, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant unbeaten at the crease on 53 and 19, respectively. They still trail England by 242 runs in the first innings.

