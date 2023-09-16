Broken hand leaves Travis Head’s World Cup 2023 participation in doubt 

Australian batter Travis Head’s participation in the ICC World Cup in India next month could be in doubt after he broke his hand during the ODI against South Africa in Centurion on Friday.

Head had to retire hurt on 17 off 11 balls after being struck on the hand by a delivery from South African pacer Gerald Coetzee. Australia went on to lose the game by 164 runs as they were bowled out for 252 in response to South Africa’s 416/5

Sharing an update on Head’s injury, Australia coach Andrew McDonald said that the opener’s fracture will be assessed further on Saturday.

“It's a confirmed fracture but as to the nature of the break and what sort of timeframe to heal, that will be assessed tomorrow. He's going to go in for some more scans tomorrow... We have fingers crossed, clearly with the World Cup, fast approaching," he said.

"I'm not a medical person but I think it's a bit higher up than the finger itself ... it's in a joint (in the hand) somewhere,” McDonald added while giving further details of the injury.

The 29-year-old registered scores of 33, 64 and 38 in the first three matches of the ODI series against South Africa. He also slammed 91 off 48 in the third T20I in Durban, smashing eight fours and six sixes.

Head not the only injury worry for Australia ahead of World Cup

Even before the fracture to Head, Australia had been hit by an number of injury woes. Skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell not part of the South Africa tour although they are likely to feature in the three-match ODI series in India.

Cummins is recovering from a fractured wrist, Starc has groin soreness, while Maxwell has an ankle issue. Meanwhile, seasoned batter Steve Smith hit the nets recently after recovering from a wrist injury.

In some good news for Australia, coach McDonald confirmed that all-rounder Cameron Green has been cleared by the medical team to return from a concussion suffered in the first ODI.

The fifth and final one-dayer of the Australia-South Africa series will be played in Johannesburg on Sunday. The series is level 2-2.