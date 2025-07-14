Brydon Carse traps Shubman Gill lbw for 6 to leave visitors reeling in chase of 193 in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

Team India captain Shubman Gill perished cheaply as the tourists were in pursuit of 193 on Day 4 of the third Test against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The right-handed batter was trapped lbw by Brydon Carse for 6 on Sunday. The hosts made a vital breakthrough in defense of a paltry target at the Home of Cricket.

Ad

The dismissal came in the 15th over of the innings as Carse bowled his third. The right-arm speedster already had his tail up after dismissing Karun Nair for 14. He steamed in as the length delivery jagged back sharply to hit Gill's pad on the knee roll. The Indian skipper consulted for a considerable time with KL Rahul before sending it upstairs. However, ball-tracking returned three reds, and India's score stood at 53/3.

Ad

Trending

Watch Shubman Gill's dismissal here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Carse had also trapped Nair lbw, with the right-hander offering no stroke and he opted to walk back without taking the review.

Shubman Gill and Co. face uphill task after losing four wickets on Day 4

KL Rahul has plenty of responsibility. (Image Credits: Getty)

With the visitors losing four wickets before the close of play on Day 4, they face an uphill task to chase down 193 to go 2-1 up in the five-Test series. Captain Ben Stokes found himself among the wickets in the last ball of the day, cleaning up the nightwatchman Akash Deep.

Ad

KL Rahul has looked solid at 32 off 46 deliveries. He will need Rishabh Pant to significantly contribute with the bat if Team India are to cross the finish line. England began the day with a two-run lead as tensions seemed high after the dramatic events of the previous day.

Joe Root once again emerged as the top scorer for the hosts, while Stokes chipped in with 33. However, the English batters hardly looked settled, with the uneven bounce on the pitch also playing its part.

Washington Sundar was the pick of India's bowlers with figures of 12.1-2-22-4, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj claimed two each. Akash Deep and Nitish Kumar Reddy took one apiece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news