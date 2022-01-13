"He has the X-factor with him” - Ashish Nehra on Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant 5-fer against South Africa

India’s ace fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, bagged his seventh five-wicket haul on Day 2 of the third Test match against South Africa in Cape Town.

India bundled out South Africa for a paltry 210, gaining a small lead of 13 runs at the half-way stage of the match.

Over the last few years, the Indian pace attack has been at the helm, bringing India back from troubled situations. In the third test as well, the bowlers bowled superbly after the batters managed a below-par score of 223.

Former Indian seamer Ashish Nehra dissected India’s bowling performance at the end of Day 2, on Cricbuzz.

Nehra spoke highly of Bumrah in his review and said:

“Bumrah rarely upsets his captain. Indian captains, be it Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni have turned to Bumrah in crucial situations. He has the X-factor with him.”

He added:

“Bumrah has a variety of deliveries in bouncers, slower ones, or Yorkers. But he understands that they are rarely used in Test cricket. He has mastered bowling in proper line and length which is required in Test cricket.”

It is noteworthy that Bumrah bowled 24 overs in South Africa’s first innings. Whereas the next highest overs bowled were 16 by both, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

Nehra also said that Shami is no less than Bumrah. He added:

“Jasprit Bumrah has impressed a lot since 2018. However, Shami has equally impressed me. It will be difficult to choose between the two if I have to select any one. Shami is able to take wickets even when batters are settled.”

Nehra also explained that South Africa gave up a few more runs in the last session due to inconsistent lines and lengths.

“Indian bowlers have been very good at bowling around the off-stump channel on fourth or fifth stump. They have bowled better than South African bowlers."

“A target of 200 will be enough for India to defend” – Ashish Nehra

India, at the end of Day 2, led by 70 runs for the loss of two wickets. The openers lost their wickets quite quickly, but Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Kohli managed to remain unscathed towards the end of day’s play.

Nehra believes that India will be able to defend a target of around 200 in the fourth innings. He said:

“Lead of 70 runs is a very important lead. If a team is leading by 70 runs, with the loss of only 2 wickets, it is in good position on any surface. As chasing more than 200 runs in fourth innings is always difficult in Test matches.”

Keegan Petersen played a fine innings of 72 for South Africa, while losing partners at the other end. Nehra believes that the Proteas missed out on getting a lead of 30-35 runs. He added:

“Instead of South Africa getting a lead of 30-35 runs, India managed a lead of 13 runs at the end of second innings. [Subsequently], the speed at which India scored in the last session, was also good. India must be happy with it, and consider it as a mental victory.”

There are still three days left in the Test match. Day 3 is often termed as the moving day. It will be interesting to see if India can bat throughout the day or if South Africa will make early inroads.

