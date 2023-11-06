"Bumrah didn't get a wicket and still the opposing team lost by 250 runs" - Aakash Chopra lauds India's bowling in 2023 World Cup win vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra has lauded the Indian bowlers for continuing their consistent performances and demolishing South Africa in their 2023 World Cup league-stage clash.

The Men in Blue set the Proteas a 327-run target after opting to bat first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. The hosts then bowled out Temba Bavuma and company for a paltry 83 to complete a comprehensive 243-run win and assure themselves of the top spot after the league phase.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised the Indian bowling for dismantling South Africa despite their spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, not being among the wickets. He elaborated (2:00):

"It seems like Siraj will eat you if you survive against Bumrah, Shami will get you if you survive against Siraj, Kuldeep will come if you survive against Shami and if you survive against everyone by mistake, Ravindra Jadeja will chew you raw."

The former India opener added:

"Siraj, of course, started it here. He has got his rhythm now. Quinton de Kock - inside edge, it's another story, his numbers especially while chasing against India are extremely ordinary. Bumrah didn't get a wicket and still the opposing team lost by 250 runs. I have got no idea what would have happened if he had picked wickets."

Bumrah went wicketless but conceded only 14 runs in five overs. Mohammed Siraj (1/11 in four overs) gave India the initial breakthrough by dismissing Quinton de Kock, the tournament's top run-getter thus far, for just five runs.

"He has decided that he needs wickets whenever he rolls his arm over" - Aakash Chopra on Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami registered figures of 2/18 in four overs. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra lauded Mohammed Shami for continuing his wicket-taking spree. He said (2:35):

"Shami comes after that and he picks up a wicket in his first over. He has decided that he needs wickets whenever he rolls his arm over. He doesn't pick just one but two wickets."

Chopra praised Ravindra Jadeja for proving Rohit Sharma's decision to introduce him into the attack within the powerplay right. He observed:

"You need to praise the captain here as he got Ravindra Jadeja early. He would have gotten the idea that finger spinners would work well here because Keshav Maharaj bowled well and Jaddu picked up five wickets."

Jadeja returned figures of 5/33 in nine overs. Kuldeep Yadav (2/7 in 5.1 overs) was the other successful bowler for India.

