"Bumrah won't play the home Tests" - Aakash Chopra on Mohammad Shami's place in India's side for upcoming series after Asia Cup 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Mohammad Shami has a place in the Indian side for the upcoming series. He highlighted that Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to play the home Tests and every international game, thereby opening up a spot for a second seamer alongside Mohammed Siraj.

Shami wasn't picked in the Indian squad for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The right-arm seamer was also ignored for the preceding Test series against England and last played for India in the Champions Trophy 2025.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the cricketer-turned-commentator was asked about Mohammad Shami openly questioning his exclusion from India's Asia Cup 2025 squad and the veteran seamer's chances of figuring in the upcoming Test series against the West Indies or the ODI series against Australia.

"I think the selectors aren't convinced. It's about the eye test, as to what you feel. The numbers and playing matches are on one side, but now you go and see whether he is running that fast, has the rhythm, and is consistently bowling 140 kph, and if he is not doing that, you say you don't want to go there," he responded.

"I think there is a place. There will always be a place for Shami because Bumrah won't play the home Tests, and Bumrah won't play all the matches. That's a reality. So Siraj is left, but who along with Siraj? You will need Prasidh Krishna in Test matches, but what's wrong if it's Shami? So I do feel there is a place," Chopra added.

Jasprit Bumrah is part of the Indian squad for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The ace seamer played only three Tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, and it remains to be seen if he is available for the home series against the West Indies.

"Shami doesn't need wickets, it's about the rhythm" - Aakash Chopra on Mohammad Shami needing to convince the Indian selectors

Mohammad Shami hasn't played a Test match since the 2023 WTC final. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Mohammad Shami needs to convince the selectors and the Indian think tank that he has regained his rhythm.

"Domestic cricket is a great space where you go and pick up wickets consistently. Even if he doesn't take wickets, Shami doesn't need wickets, it's about the rhythm, and that rhythm should convince the selectors, captain, and coach because at this point in time, what is lacking is that the selectors aren't convinced," he said (12:30).

While observing that Shami has the right to feel aggrieved, the former India opener added that the 35-year-old hasn't been able to convince the selectors thus far.

"Shami is absolutely right in his place if he is unhappy about not being selected, but the truth is also that the selectors have a point of view, and that is why you give them crores of rupees to select players after watching matches and practice. It's a judgment call and it's not going in Shami's favor at the moment," Chopra observed.

Mohammad Shami has picked up 229 wickets at an average of 27.71 in 64 Tests. He has accounted for 206 dismissals at an economy rate of 5.58 in 107 ODI innings and 27 scalps in 25 T20I innings, while conceding an average of 8.95 runs per over.

