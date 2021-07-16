Bumrah's performances have declined after his comeback from injury: Saba Karim 

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim believes Jasprit Bumrah's returns have diminished slightly ever since he made a comeback after injury. According to Karim, in the last few years, the Mumbai Indians pacer was considered to be one of the best all-format bowlers in international cricket.

Speaking on the Khelneeti podcast, he pointed out that India's leading strike bowler's inability to adapt to pick up wickets hurt India's chances in the WTC final against New Zealand last month. Karim also observed that Bumrah was unable to deliver up to his usual potential in white-ball cricket for India during the said period.

"We were very confident about Bumrah being a multi-format player, but he has been unable to produce some good performances after injury especially, in WTC Final. His performance in white-ball has also gone down," said Saba Karim

Jasprit Bumrah still has a good record in all formats of the sport. He has 83 wickets in 20 Test matches at an average of 23.21, with five 5-wicket hauls. In ODI cricket, the Gujarat pacer has 108 wickets from 67 encounters. When it comes to the shortest format, Bumrah has 59 scalps in 50 matches.

However, it is true that since the start of 2020, Bumrah has failed to live up to his lofty expectations. In 21 matches across all formats in the period, he picked up only 27 wickets without a single fifer. 4/56 against Australia at the MCG are his best figures so far.

Jasprit Bumrah will look to get back into rhythm quickly as he will be one of India's key personnel for Virat Kohli in the bowling department during the test series against England.

Jasprit Bumrah will next play for India in a practice match against a County XI from July 20

The Indian contingent have already reached Durham to begin their preparations for the Test series. They will first play a practice match against a county side and then have an intra-squad match later in the week.

The ECB has also announced a 14-man county XI team that will face India in a 3-day practice game. The match will begin on July 20 at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street in Durham.

County Select XI squad: Will Rhodes (Warwickshire - captain), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Tom Aspinwall (Lancashire), Ethan Bamber (Middlesex), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Jack Carson (Sussex), Zak Chappell (Nottinghamshire), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Lyndon James (Nottinghamshire), Jake Libby (Worcestershire), Craig Miles (Warwickshire), Liam Patterson-White (Nottinghamshire), James Rew (Somerset), Rob Yates (Warwickshire).

Edited by Arnav Kholkar