"Bumrah shaandar bowling karta hai"- AB de Villiers hails Jasprit Bumrah for incredible performance in India's win against England

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers was so impressed with how Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled in the second Test against England that he praised the star bowler in Hindi.

After a sensational six-wicket haul in the first innings, Bumrah picked up three more wickets in the second to ensure that India won the game comprehensively by 106 runs.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what AB de Villiers had to say about Jasprit Bumrah and how other bowlers also played their part in India's win (0:49):

"Bumrah shaandar bowling karta hai (Bumrah bowls brilliantly). What a bowler Jasprit Bumrah! He outbowled other Indian bowlers, but I feel the others took their turn and it was hunting in packs. Their figures don't look great, yes. But they did play a role in setting up for him. It is not an individual sport and this is what I like about this Indian attack."

AB de Villiers also shed light on Bumrah's ability to deliver yorkers across formats and added (3:17):

"That is certainly his (Bumrah) weapon across all the formats he plays in. Playing against him, I would always think of the yorker as his stock threat or main threat. Even in Tests, he picks a lot of wickets with that."

Jasprit Bumrah has become the new No.1 ranked Test bowler in the latest ICC men's rankings. With this, he also became the only bowler in the history of cricket to get the No.1 ranking across formats at least once.

AB de Villiers on India's win in Visakhapatnam

AB de Villiers was delighted to see the way India fought back after a heartbreaking 28-run defeat in Hyderabad. On this, he stated (2:01):

"What a great statement by India, wiping off the disappointment of that defeat and making a comeback. That is a sign of a great team, a team that has fighting spirit. This is as comprehensive as it gets."

De Villiers is hopeful that India have realized that preparing rank turners would reduce the gap between their bowling quality and that of England. He added (2:37)

"On a better pitch, India plays better. Once it is dust bowls and it spins all over the place, you do bring the opposing team into the encounter and that's what you don't want. Give wickets that deteriorate naturally over the course of the game and that's where India's bowlers shine the best."

The third Test between the two teams will be played at Rajkot, beginning on February 15. It will be interesting to see if the hosts will rest Bumrah for the game to manage his workload.

