“Bumrah is totally fit and he may go to Ireland” - BCCI secretary Jay Shah

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that Team India’s lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah is “totally fit” and might even feature in the upcoming T20I series in Ireland.

The Indian team is currently in West Indies for a multi-format tour. Having completed their Test assignment, they are presently featuring in the ODIs, which will be followed by a five-match T20I series.

India will then play three T20Is in Ireland on August 18, 20 and 23. The squad for the series is likely to be named next week.

In reference to the same, Shah said on Thursday, July 27:

"Bumrah is totally fit and he may go to Ireland.”

The 29-year-old has been on the sidelines since September last year as he has been laid low by a back injury. The right-arm pacer underwent back surgery in March and has been subsequently recuperating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Rohit Sharma also opened up about Bumrah ahead of the 1st ODI vs West Indies

Before Shah, Indian captain Rohit Sharma had also opened up about Bumrah at a press conference ahead of the first ODI against West Indies. While he did not confirm when the fast bowler would be back, Rohit stated that the think tank will try to give him as many matches as possible ahead of the World Cup.

The Indian captain commented:

"He (Bumrah) has loads of experience and that experience will be crucial for us. He is coming back from a long injury and I don’t know whether he will play in the Ireland T20Is. But we will try to give him as much game time as possible before the World Cup.

"When you’re returning from such a big injury, you don’t have that match practice and match fitness. So the more he plays, the better it is for himself as well as the team. We are in constant touch with the NCA and he looks good at the moment," Rohit added.

Last week, the BCCI also provided an update on the lead pacer’s recovery, asserting through a media release that he was bowling at "full intensity" in the nets.

Bumrah had been India’s lead pacer across formats in recent years but endured an injury-ravaged last season. He has so far featured in 30 Tests, 72 ODIs, and 60 T20Is.