"Burnol bhejo isko" - Fans troll Harbhajan Singh for criticizing Nagpur pitch ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

By James Kuanal
Modified Feb 08, 2023 15:53 IST
Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh looked dissatisfied with the nature of the Nagpur pitch.

Harbhajan Singh has criticized Nagpur's pitch ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This came ahead of the first Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, which starts on Thursday, February 9.

The former Indian cricketer shared multiple pictures of the Nagpur track on Twitter, writing:

“India vs Australia is the biggest test series I think, but sadly pitches make more noise than Test cricket. #SaveTestCricket.”
India vs Australia is the biggest test series I think. But sadly pitches make more noise thn test Cricket . #Savetestcricket twitter.com/beastieboy07/s…

Fans were disgusted with Harbhajan Singh’s #SaveTestCricket hashtag.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

@harbhajan_singh In 2004, we made a 'so called sporting' pitch at Nagpur then for some reasons two Indian players got 'mysteriously' injured.
@harbhajan_singh That hashtag? 🤣
@harbhajan_singh It is cricket brother, the pitch that the teams are going to play in for the first test is being discussed. Keep your agenda aside and try to enjoy the game
@harbhajan_singh JalBhajan https://t.co/tclLnoQObC
@harbhajan_singh 2004 me kya ho gaya tha sardar g? Green pitch dekh ke darr kyu gaye they?
@harbhajan_singh What's the problem ??As long as both teams playing on the same pitch, It's a fair game!!!
@harbhajan_singh Burnol bhejo isko
@harbhajan_singh Some noise from you too sir? 🤔twitter.com/harbhajan_sing…
@harbhajan_singh Cry more
@harbhajan_singh Ashwin is better than you
@harbhajan_singh Aapne Ghabrana Nahi Hain Australia walo pitch ko dekh kar 😂 https://t.co/juGGcQy9RY

Harbhajan Singh discontent with the nature of pitches in India

This is not the first time that Harbhajan Singh has expressed his dissatisfaction with the nature of pitches in India.

While replying to a fan in 2016, the 42-year-old said that he and former India captain Anil Kumble could have taken more wickets if India produced rank-turners during his era.

He wrote on Twitter:

“Only 2 in my 103 tests.. Kumble and my test wicket count would have been something else if we got wickets like last 4 years we playing on.”
Only 2 in my 103 tests.. Kumble and my test wicket count would have been something else if we got wickets like last 4 years we playing on👊 twitter.com/ankit_sharma03…

It's worth mentioning that Kumble has the most Test wickets for India, i.e., 619 wickets in 132 Tests. Meanwhile, Harbhajan has scalped 417 wickets in 103 Tests. He is behind Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin (449*) and Kapil Dev (434).

After the 2011 World Cup, Harbhajan was phased out of the Indian team as Ashwin became the new lead off-spinner.

In an interview last year, Harbhajan said that he could have added 100-150 wickets if he had a chance to play for another 4-5 years.

Speaking to Zee News, he said:

“I was 31 when I took 400 wickets and if I would have played another 4-5 years, keeping in mind the kind of standards I had set for myself, I can tell you that I would have taken another 100-150 wickets or more.”

Meanwhile, the hosts will look to seal their fifth consecutive Test series against Australia at home.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
