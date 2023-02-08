"Burnol bhejo isko" - Fans troll Harbhajan Singh for criticizing Nagpur pitch ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Harbhajan Singh has criticized Nagpur's pitch ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This came ahead of the first Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, which starts on Thursday, February 9.

The former Indian cricketer shared multiple pictures of the Nagpur track on Twitter, writing:

“India vs Australia is the biggest test series I think, but sadly pitches make more noise than Test cricket. #SaveTestCricket.”

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh twitter.com/beastieboy07/s… Bharat Sundaresan @beastieboy07 Interesting treatment of the pitch in Nagpur. The groundstaff watered the entire centre of the surface & only the length areas outside the left-hander’s leg stump & then rolled only the centre, stopping short every time they got to the good length areas at both ends #IndvAus Interesting treatment of the pitch in Nagpur. The groundstaff watered the entire centre of the surface & only the length areas outside the left-hander’s leg stump & then rolled only the centre, stopping short every time they got to the good length areas at both ends #IndvAus https://t.co/Myr2ZblqCg India vs Australia is the biggest test series I think. But sadly pitches make more noise thn test Cricket . #Savetestcricket India vs Australia is the biggest test series I think. But sadly pitches make more noise thn test Cricket . #Savetestcricket twitter.com/beastieboy07/s…

Fans were disgusted with Harbhajan Singh’s #SaveTestCricket hashtag.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Rohit Yadav @cricrohit @harbhajan_singh In 2004, we made a 'so called sporting' pitch at Nagpur then for some reasons two Indian players got 'mysteriously' injured. @harbhajan_singh In 2004, we made a 'so called sporting' pitch at Nagpur then for some reasons two Indian players got 'mysteriously' injured.

Rishi @somberiii @harbhajan_singh It is cricket brother, the pitch that the teams are going to play in for the first test is being discussed. Keep your agenda aside and try to enjoy the game @harbhajan_singh It is cricket brother, the pitch that the teams are going to play in for the first test is being discussed. Keep your agenda aside and try to enjoy the game

DEEPak🏏 @DE_WA05 @harbhajan_singh 2004 me kya ho gaya tha sardar g? Green pitch dekh ke darr kyu gaye they? @harbhajan_singh 2004 me kya ho gaya tha sardar g? Green pitch dekh ke darr kyu gaye they?

Noise of Cricket @MaheshTeli7

As long as both teams playing on the same pitch, It's a fair game!!! @harbhajan_singh What's the problem ??As long as both teams playing on the same pitch, It's a fair game!!! @harbhajan_singh What's the problem ??As long as both teams playing on the same pitch, It's a fair game!!!

Harbhajan Singh discontent with the nature of pitches in India

This is not the first time that Harbhajan Singh has expressed his dissatisfaction with the nature of pitches in India.

While replying to a fan in 2016, the 42-year-old said that he and former India captain Anil Kumble could have taken more wickets if India produced rank-turners during his era.

He wrote on Twitter:

“Only 2 in my 103 tests.. Kumble and my test wicket count would have been something else if we got wickets like last 4 years we playing on.”

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh twitter.com/ankit_sharma03… Ankit_S @Ankit_sharma03

Ind vs sa, Kanpur, 2008

Ind vs Aus, Mumbai 2004 @harbhajan_singh U didnt complain duringInd vs sa, Kanpur, 2008Ind vs Aus, Mumbai 2004 @harbhajan_singh U didnt complain duringInd vs sa, Kanpur, 2008Ind vs Aus, Mumbai 2004 Only 2 in my 103 tests.. Kumble and my test wicket count would have been something else if we got wickets like last 4 years we playing on Only 2 in my 103 tests.. Kumble and my test wicket count would have been something else if we got wickets like last 4 years we playing on👊 twitter.com/ankit_sharma03…

It's worth mentioning that Kumble has the most Test wickets for India, i.e., 619 wickets in 132 Tests. Meanwhile, Harbhajan has scalped 417 wickets in 103 Tests. He is behind Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin (449*) and Kapil Dev (434).

After the 2011 World Cup, Harbhajan was phased out of the Indian team as Ashwin became the new lead off-spinner.

In an interview last year, Harbhajan said that he could have added 100-150 wickets if he had a chance to play for another 4-5 years.

Speaking to Zee News, he said:

“I was 31 when I took 400 wickets and if I would have played another 4-5 years, keeping in mind the kind of standards I had set for myself, I can tell you that I would have taken another 100-150 wickets or more.”

Meanwhile, the hosts will look to seal their fifth consecutive Test series against Australia at home.

