"Burnol bhejo isko" - Fans troll Harbhajan Singh for criticizing Nagpur pitch ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Harbhajan Singh has criticized Nagpur's pitch ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This came ahead of the first Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, which starts on Thursday, February 9.
The former Indian cricketer shared multiple pictures of the Nagpur track on Twitter, writing:
“India vs Australia is the biggest test series I think, but sadly pitches make more noise than Test cricket. #SaveTestCricket.”
Fans were disgusted with Harbhajan Singh’s #SaveTestCricket hashtag.
Harbhajan Singh discontent with the nature of pitches in India
This is not the first time that Harbhajan Singh has expressed his dissatisfaction with the nature of pitches in India.
While replying to a fan in 2016, the 42-year-old said that he and former India captain Anil Kumble could have taken more wickets if India produced rank-turners during his era.
He wrote on Twitter:
“Only 2 in my 103 tests.. Kumble and my test wicket count would have been something else if we got wickets like last 4 years we playing on.”
It's worth mentioning that Kumble has the most Test wickets for India, i.e., 619 wickets in 132 Tests. Meanwhile, Harbhajan has scalped 417 wickets in 103 Tests. He is behind Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin (449*) and Kapil Dev (434).
After the 2011 World Cup, Harbhajan was phased out of the Indian team as Ashwin became the new lead off-spinner.
In an interview last year, Harbhajan said that he could have added 100-150 wickets if he had a chance to play for another 4-5 years.
Speaking to Zee News, he said:
“I was 31 when I took 400 wickets and if I would have played another 4-5 years, keeping in mind the kind of standards I had set for myself, I can tell you that I would have taken another 100-150 wickets or more.”
Meanwhile, the hosts will look to seal their fifth consecutive Test series against Australia at home.