"But better team win no doubt"- Mohammad Kaif reacts as USA beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2024

USA scripted history in Dallas by defeating Pakistan in a group stage match of T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, June 6. Left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar defended 19 runs in the Super Over to help America maintain their 100% win record at the grand stage. Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif lauded USA for their stellar performance on social media platform X.

USA skipper Monank Patel won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Grand Prairie Stadium. USA's bowlers did a fine job to keep the Men in Green down to 159/7 in the first innings, and then, USA's batters reached 159/3 in 20 overs, thanks to captain Monank Patel's 50 off 38.

The match went to a Super Over, where Pakistan's sloppy fielding and bowling cost them the match. Reacting to USA's historic win, former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif wrote on X:

"This could bring this T20 World Cup to life. Who would have thought USA would beat Pakistan. But better team win no doubt."

Pakistan captain Babar Azam agreed with Kaif's assessment that the better team won, stating that the Americans were better than them in all three departments.

Can USA make history by qualifying for T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s round?

Ali Khan is one of the main bowlers of the USA team (Image: Getty)

USA have attained the number one position in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group A after the historic win against Pakistan. They now have four points from two matches.

It will be interesting to see if the American team makes it to the Super 8s round of the tournament. The co-hosts still have two matches to go - one against Ireland and one against India. Even if they win one out of those two games, they will have a massive chance of making it to the next round of the mega event.

