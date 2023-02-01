CAB to felicitate ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup winners Titas Sadhu, Hrishita Basu, and Richa Ghosh with INR 10 lakh each

The Cricket Association of Bengals (CAB) will felicitate Titas Sadhu, Richa Ghosh, and Hrishita Basu, who were part of India's ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup winning side. Each player will be rewarded with ₹10 lakh, confirmed CAB president Snehashish Ganguly on Wednesday, February 1.

The Indian Women's U19 T20 World Cup team scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian women's team to win an ICC event. Shafali Verma and Co. defeated England Women's U19 by seven wickets in a lopsided final to lift the trophy.

The players have been rewarded immensely since then, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announcing a cash prize of ₹5 crore for the team. CAB also joined the bandwagon to felicitate three players from Bengal who were part of the World Cup-winning squad.

"The girls have made us proud," the CAB president in an official press release. "We are happy to announce a prize money of Rs 10 Lakh each for the three girls from Bengal. Titas was impressive with the ball in the final. I congratulate and wish them the best for the future."

Meanwhile, the date of the felicitation hasn't been decided yet. It is expected to be announced shortly as per the availability of all three players.

Titas and Hrishita are expected to land in Kolkata on Thursday, February 2, while Richa will fly out to South Africa to join the senior team for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. CAB officials are likely to remain present at Kolkata airport to welcome the girls.

BCCI felicitates India's Women's U19 T20 World Cup-winning team

Sachin Tendulkar felicitated the Indian team for their triumph in the inaugural ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup in South Africa ahead of the third T20I between India and New Zealand on Wednesday, February 2.

The legendary batter believes this achievement will encourage many girls to take up the sport and realize their dreams.

“I would likely to congratulate you on the magnificent achievement," Tendulkar was heard saying in a video shared by the BCCI. "The entire nation will celebrate (the triumph) for years to come. For me, my cricketing dreams started in 1983 but by winning this World Cup, you have given birth to many dreams. It was a magnificent performance."

BCCI



Master Blaster



Listen in here



"The entire nation will celebrate and cherish your victory" Master Blaster delivers a speech at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad as the BCCI felicitates the victorious U19 Women's Team at the #U19T20WorldCup

The focus will now shift to the senior women's team as they begin their journey in pursuit of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will begin their journey against arch-rivals Pakistan in Cape Town on February 10.

