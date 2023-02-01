"This goes out to the whole support staff” - Hardik Pandya on winning Player of the Series award against New Zealand

Skipper Hardik Pandya produced an all-round performance as Team India thrashed New Zealand by 168 runs in the final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, February 1. As a result, the Men in Blue won the three-match series by a 2-1 despite losing the first game in Ranchi.

Hardik produced a late flourish with the bat in Ahmedabad, scoring 30 off 17 balls to guide India's total to 234/4. His knock was laced with four boundaries and one towering six. The all-rounder was also exceptional with the ball, returning with figures of 4/16 from his four overs.

He has consistently performed well in the T20I series, deservingly winning the Player of the Series award. However, Hardik reckoned that there were other exceptional performances and credited the support staff and teammates for his success.

"I don't mind it, but there were some performances, which were exceptional," the Indian captain said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "Credit goes to the whole support staff and the team. I'm receiving the trophy for the team and I'm happy for the team."

#INDvNZ @mastercardindia For his overall show across the three games, Captain @hardikpandya7 bags the Player of the Series award. For his overall show across the three games, Captain @hardikpandya7 bags the Player of the Series award.#INDvNZ @mastercardindia https://t.co/KGQ9vzjkWa

The Baroda-born cricketer led the team from the front in the series, scoring 66 runs from three games while picking up five wickets. The Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Arshdeep Singh.

"If I am going down, I am going down on my decision" - Hardik Pandya's captaincy mantra

#INDvNZ | @mastercardindia 𝐀 𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫Congratulations to #TeamIndia who register their biggest T20I victory by margin of runs 𝐀 𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 😃Congratulations to #TeamIndia who register their biggest T20I victory by margin of runs 👏👏#INDvNZ | @mastercardindia https://t.co/mhMvpurJYk

Hardik has tasted success early into his captaincy stint with Team India, winning eight out of the 11 matches in charge while losing only two.

Explaining his captaincy mantra, the talismanic all-rounder stated that he likes to keep things simple and focus on the present.

"I've always tried to read the situation what was required at the time rather than preconceived ideas," Hardik said. "I've had to evolve as a player and it has helped me as well. In my captaincy, that's what I look for - keep it simple, do what is required at that time. I have a simple rule with captaincy - if I am going down, I am going down on my decision. I have to take ownership of things."

Hardik will next be seen in action during the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), leading the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT).

