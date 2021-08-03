"Call me on 9112083319" - Virender Sehwag's latest tweet leaves Twitterati confused

Virender Sehwag's recent activity on Twitter has left his fans confused. The former Indian cricketer mentioned in his latest tweet that he had damaged his phone while taking a shower. He gave an update to his followers that he was getting his phone fixed.

However, much to everyone's surprise, Virender Sehwag shared his phone number in the final part of his tweet.

"Dropped my phone in the shower, getting it fixed, call me on 9112083319," Virender Sehwag tweeted.

Many fans perceived it to be Sehwag's personal number and immediately called on it. However, they were left disappointed as they did not get to talk with one of their favorite cricketers.

Some fans believed Sehwag was simply playing a prank on his fans on social media, while others opined that his tweet was part of a marketing strategy. Some users felt Virender's account had been hacked.

In addition, a few members of the cricket universe even tried to decode the phone number shared by Sehwag with some of his best scores in international cricket.

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions to Virender Sehwag's most recent post on the micro-blogging platform.

People calling on that number right now are like.. pic.twitter.com/g00WoKKamc — Crime Master Gogo 🇮🇳 (@vipul2777) August 3, 2021

This phone Viru paaji 🤔😆 pic.twitter.com/TtYTozSVjT — Shambhavi Singh. (@Krishnjagatguru) August 3, 2021

True caller showing your real identity pic.twitter.com/LPsK0f2I96 — विद्रोही (@Rebel_Mutineer) August 3, 2021

What were you doing it with your phone under the shower?



Tracking Bitcoin price?😀 — Kashif Raza (@simplykashif) August 3, 2021

WhatsApp karna tha yeh tweet nahi — Jay. (@peak_Ability18) August 3, 2021

Some marketing gimmick

For sure. — Kshitij Shah (@kshitijshah23) August 3, 2021

Virender Sehwag has been very active on social media

Virender Sehwag was one of the most destructive batsmen of his era. He is one of the few batters to have scored a triple century in Test cricket, a double century in ODIs and a century in the IPL.

After retirement, Sehwag has tried his luck in coaching and commentary. He has even appeared on talk shows as a cricket expert. Of late, Sehwag has been quite active on social media, reacting hilariously to recent events in the cricket world. Last week, Sehwag was in the news after he posted a funny update during the India vs Sri Lanka series.

It will be interesting to see when Virender Sehwag explains the reason behind his latest tweet.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee