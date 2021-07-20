Virender Sehwag posts funny update on India-Sri Lanka 2nd ODI

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has posted a funny update on his social media account regarding the ongoing second ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first in the second one-dayer on Tuesday. The match is a must-win one for the hosts after they went down by seven wickets in the series opener.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Sehwag posted two comparison pictures of himself. On the left, he is seen keenly following the proceedings on his Apple device. The image is captioned ‘Before Toss’. On the right, the former cricketer is captured snoozing. The picture has been captioned ‘After Toss’.

Sharing the meme on social media, Sehwag wrote:

“Aaj ka haal (today’s condition) #indvsl #teamindia.”

Sri Lanka were 137 for 4 after 28 overs. The hosts got off to an impressive start with openers Avishka Fernando and Minod Bhanuka adding 77 for the opening wicket. Leggie Yuzvendra Chahal then got India back in the match, taking two wickets in consecutive deliveries.

Chahal first sent Bhanuka back for 36 as the Sri Lankan opener hit one to Manish Pandey at midwicket. On the next ball, the leg-spinner had Bhanuka Rajapaksa caught behind with one that held its line and took a thin edge.

Fernando fell immediately after reaching his half-century, top-edging Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Krunal Pandya at midwicket. Dhananjaya de Silva looked good for his 32 before skying a slower ball from Deepak Chahar to mid-off.

India unchanged in second ODI, Sri Lanka replace Isuru Udana with Kasun Rajitha

After losing the toss, Team India’s captain Shikhar Dhawan informed that they were going unchanged into the second ODI. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, replaced Isuru Udana with Kasun Rajitha. Udana conceded 27 runs in his two overs in the first match.

India's playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka's playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan

