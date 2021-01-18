"Call with my mom made me mentally strong" - Mohammed Siraj looks back on 5-wicket haul

Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj has revealed that a phone call with his mother gave him the strength to come out and perform against Australia. Siraj recorded the 2nd best figures at the Gabba for an Indian pacer on Monday. His remarkable spell of 5-73 helped India to restrain the hosts under 300 in their second innings.

India's tour Down Under has been nothing short of an emotional ride for the 26-year-old. He tragically lost his father during the tour and decided against heading back for the last rites. Siraj made his debut soon after in the 2nd Test and had had to fill in for Mohammed Shami.

Aside from this, Siraj allegedly faced racial jibes from the crowd in Sydney. Before the pacer could fully deal with the situation, he was leading India's bowling attack at the Gabba. However, the Hyderabad speedster stood up and looked right at hope in the final Test of the series. The 5-wicket haul is a testament to his valor and spunk.

Talking at a press conference, Mohammed Siraj revealed how a phone call with his mother helped him regain confidence.

"I am thankful that I was able to pick five wickets as it was a very tough situation for me after my dad passed away. But after talking to my mom at home, I gained some confidence. The call with my mom made me mentally strong. My focus was to fulfill my dad's wish," said Mohammed Siraj.

I am speechless after my performance: Mohammed Siraj

An emotional Mohammed Siraj fell short of words to explain his performance but said his father would have been happy with it.

"I want to thank god that I got the chance to play for India as it was my dad's wish too. If he was alive today, he would have been very happy. But I know his blessings were with me and I am speechless after my performance," said Siraj

Advertisement

As things stand, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is on the line and the visitors need to remain not out to retain it. The Australian bowling attack, on the other hand, will need to bowl India out. They will have a cracking pitch to help their cause but will also face gutsy and unwavering opponents in Team India.