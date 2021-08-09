"Calmness always triumphs at the top"- Saqlain Mushtaq gives 'calm' Babar Azam the edge over 'aggressive' Virat Kohli 

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has compared the attributes of Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. Parallels have often been drawn between both skippers due to the similarity in technique, appetite for runs, and their influence on their respective national sides.

Mushtaq noted that Babar Azam is calm on the field and in his captaincy as compared to Virat Kohli, who is known for his aggression. The former spinner claimed Babar Azam's composure gave him an edge over Virat Kohli. Speaking on Pakistan Cricket's YouTube channel, he said:

"Virat gets aggressive, but Babar is humble and calm, which is a positive for him. Sports science says that when there is a matchup between aggressive and calm personalities at the top, calm always triumphs. Babar Azam always appears calm, and this is where he has an edge over Virat Kohli."

The talk of comparing techniques is pointless: Saqlain Mushtaq on Babar Azam and Virat Kohli

Both players are often noted for the flair and grace with which they play their shots. Mushtaq feels that as long as the runs are coming, technique should not be stressed upon. Instead, he believes that other important attributes need to be assessed ahead of technique. He added:

"Both are making runs, so the talk of technique is pointless. What I think is that, while the technique is needed, but when you are making runs, technique is thrown out of the window. Attributes like tactics, physique, resilience, how to apply pressure, and mental strength become more important at the highest level."

The former spinner also compared the fitness levels of the two players. While he admitted Virat Kohli's imposing physique, Mushtaq felt that Babar Azam was not far behind even though the Pakistan skipper boasts a lean build in comparison.

He labeled both players as world-class and noted that Virat Kohli has scored runs everywhere and dominated the opposition in the process. He lauded both captains for their hunger and passion for scoring runs as well.

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam will meet each other as captains for the first time, with India and Pakistan drawn in the same group for the T20 World Cup slated to be held in the UAE later this year.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee