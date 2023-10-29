"Came to this match in hope of equaling 49 ODI 100s record, he ended up equalling Sachin's duck's record"- Fans react as Virat Kohli gets out for 0

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli endured a rare batting failure against England in the 29th match of the 2023 ODI World Cup in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29.

English captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Team India lost Shubman Gill (9) in the 4th over with just 26 on the scoreboard.

Gill's dismissal brought Virat Kohli to the crease. He struck a couple of well-timed shots, only to find the fielders. After playing eight dot balls, Kohli tried to break the shackles by attempting a lofted shot by charging against David Willey.

The ball took a leading edge and went into the air towards mid-off region, where Ben Stokes took a simple catch. It was the first time Kohli got out for a duck in ODI World Cups.

Fans took note of Kohli's early dismissal against England and expressed their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

"Virat Kohli is going to break the record for hundreds, fifties, and most runs in the World Cup"- Sreesanth

Former Indian pacer Sreesanth recently opined that Virat Kohli would soon break the World Cup records of most hundreds, fifties, and runs.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

“We are all talking about Sachin Tendulkar’s records, but Virat Kohli is going to break the record for hundreds, fifties and most runs in the World Cup. Someone else might break it in the future, but it would be very hard for future batters to break Virat’s records."

Shedding light on Kohli's attitude, Sreesanth added:

“You can just keep on talking about Virat. The best thing especially in this World Cup is that hunger he has got, and not just for runs. When he is fielding, he does it with passion. For India, cricket is a religion and the whole world as well, it is an emotion. He plays with so much emotion. The way Virat plays, everything from sports to arts, gets expression."

Do you agree with Sreesanth's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.