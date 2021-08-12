"Came here as a player in 1996, enjoyed the game at Lord's today as an administrator"- Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is currently attending the second Test match between India and England at Lord's. While enjoying Day 1's play, the former Indian opener reflected on his path to the Mecca of Cricket and the played various roles he has played over the years.

Sharing a collage of four photos on his Instagram, Sourav Ganguly recalled his maiden Test match for India at Lord's. Next, he mentioned how he became a part of some memorable moments at this venue while captaining the Indian cricket team.

Ganguly concluded by saying that he is now at the Mecca of Cricket as an administrator and described cricket as a majestic game.

"Came here as player first in 1996 ..and then as captain..enjoyed the game at Lord's today as an administrator...India was and is in a good position all the times ..this game of cricket is majestic," Sourav Ganguly captioned his Instagram post.

Sourav Ganguly's post has gone viral on Instagram, gaining more than 50,000 likes and 350 comments inside an hour. Lord's Cricket Ground's official Instagram handle left a comment under the BCCI President's post.

"Great to have you back at Lord's, Sourav," the Home of Cricket commented.

Sourav Ganguly's two most memorable moments at Lord's

Sourav Ganguly achieved considerable success while playing at the Mecca of Cricket. As mentioned ahead, he played his career's first Test match at Lord's and smashed a century. Ganguly amassed 131 runs off 301 deliveries and helped India take a first-innings lead in the 1996 Lord's Test against England.

Six years later, Ganguly led the Indian cricket team in a tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka. India qualified for the summit clash and defeated hosts England at Lord's to win the title. After the historic win, Ganguly took his shirt off, waved it and roared in delight from the Lord's balcony.

