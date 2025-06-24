“Can actually bat like a Pujara” - Sanjay Manjrekar’s massive comparison to Indian star during ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar hailed Rishabh Pant for his ability to adapt according to the game situation with the bat after the latter's twin centuries in the ongoing first Test against England at Leeds. The 27-year-old broke out of a Test slump with a breathtaking 178-ball 134 in the first innings.

He followed suit with another incredible batting display, scoring 118 off 140 deliveries in India's second innings on the fourth day. Pant entered rarified air with centuries in each innings, becoming only the second designated wicketkeeper after Andy Flower to achieve the feat.

While the boundaries and maximums captured the fans' attention, the Indian gloveman also navigated several challenging periods with a solid defensive technique.

Talking about Pant's ability to bat at different tempos in Test cricket, Manjrekar told Jio Star (via India Today):

"Risabh Pant is a great cricketing mind, so he got obsessed with the strong wind and he was trying to play everything there. He wasn't quite convincing in the way he did it, so he decided enough of it and after that he went the other extreme where it was all block, block, blocked with a straight bat and not one shot did he play in that fashion. So this is what you get with. This is a guy who can actually bat like a Pujara for an hour or two."

Pant's heroics helped India post formidable totals of 471 and 364 in the two innings of the opening Test in Leeds.

Team India set England massive fourth innings target after Rishabh Pant's twin centuries

Rishabh Pant's brilliance helped India set England a massive target of 371 to win the first Test at Leeds. While there have only been 13 instances of a team successfully above 350 in the final innings of a Test, England have done it twice in the last six years.

Ben Stokes' magic helped England successfully chase down 359 at this venue in the 2019 Ashes. Furthermore, India's previous Test against England in England saw the hosts comfortably chase down 378 at Edgbaston in 2022.

That was also the only instance of India allowing a team to successfully chase down above 350 against them in a red-ball game.

England are off to a solid start to their run chase, reaching 21/0 at stumps on Day 4.

