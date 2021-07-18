Can Dinesh Karthik do a Booker T? Indian wicket-keeper reacts to hilarious WWE clip capturing his current situation

Dinesh Karthik has been in the UK for the past month doing commentary stints across various series. The wicketkeeper-batsman still aspires to play for India even though his last appearance in national colors came in 2019.

With Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha currently in isolation, fans have joked that Dinesh Karthik might get a chance to play for India in the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

Karthik reacted to the fan clip acknowledging the humor of the Twitter community.

Hahha .... It's good to see the twitter having a sense of humour too 👌 https://t.co/yxkVCNgotS — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 17, 2021

In the clip, popular WWE star Booker T is first seen doing commentary, but he soon gets in the ring to wrestle.

Just a few days back, Dinesh Karthik also showed his funny side on Twitter, putting in a cheeky tweet when reports emerged that Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha were in isolation.

Jokes apart, the Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper is unlikely to get a call-up in the Test set-up, with Team India having someone like KL Rahul in the ranks who can keep wickets. Moreover, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly assured that there is enough time for the likes of Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant to recover before the first Test, which starts on August 4.

Given an opportunity, why not?" - Dinesh Karthik on the prospect of playing in The Hundred

In a recent interview with the Guardian, Dinesh Karthik stated that he is open to playing in The Hundred. However, he acknowledged that the current rule wouldn't allow him to play in foreign leagues.

The Tamil Nadu star also divulged that the likes of Robin Uthappa and Suresh Raina are open to playing in leagues outside India. Karthik said:

"Given an opportunity, why not? But because of the rules that are in place right now we are not able to come play. But who knows, if things can change, why not? I know a few of the cricketers – the likes of Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa – they have come out and said they would like to play a few other franchise leagues but I don’t think it’s been accepted as of now."

The Hundred begins on 21st July. While each innings will comprise of 100 deliveries, bowlers will be changing ends after every 10 deliveries.

